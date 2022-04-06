With Three Young Children, Kim Wolfe Could Totally Write a Book About Motherhood

With Three Young Children, Kim Wolfe Could Totally Write a Book About MotherhoodBy Michelle Stein
Apr. 6 2022, Published 4:46 p.m. ET
Some may recognize Kim Wolfe (née Kim Spradlin) from when she won Survivor: One World and later competed on Survivor: Winners at War. These days, Kim is starring on the HGTV series Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? alongside her husband, Bryan Wolfe. The couple share three kids, and viewers have understandably been curious about their personal lives away from cameras.
Kim Wolfe shares three kids with her husband, Bryan.
Kim and Bryan tied the knot in March 2013 — between her two stints on Survivor — in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Since then, they've welcomed three kids. In February 2014, their son Michael Thomas was born. Daughter August Jane was born in May 2015 and youngest son Walt was born in June of the following year.
On social media, Kim often shares photos of her kids as well as her musings on motherhood.
The mom of three often refers to her children (and her family in general) as "The Wolfe Pack," after their last name. Kim also shares tidbits about her kids' personalities, along with honest reflections about motherhood. And honestly, if she wrote a book about her parenting experience, we'd be all over it.
"They aren’t exactly how I imagined them when I was younger, they are more challenging," Kim captioned a November 2021 Instagram photo of her three kids — two of whom are making silly poses for the camera. "They don’t really wear what I want them to wear or eat what I want them to eat. They won’t look people in the eye and shake their hand and say yes ma’am and yes sir the way I want them to, the way my dad made me do. They surprise me a lot by being funnier, deeper, or more compassionate than I expect."
Kim went on to reflect on how quickly time has flown by since she had kids — which is something plenty of other parents can relate to.
"I feel like just yesterday I was covered in spit up, with my double bob, and a dream of better days to come," she wrote. "There were these annoying people that told me how fast it was going to go and how I was going to miss it, and I just wanted to poke their eyes out with a rusty spoon. Alas it is going fast, they are so big now and I do feel a twinge of sadness about the baby part being over."
In February 2019, Kim lamented that with three young children, it's nearly impossible to get a moment alone to herself.
"So I have these kids. There’s a lot of them, and they’re always here," Kate wrote on Instagram. "They won’t even let me brush my teeth. I try to sneak off, but they find me, they’re very good at finding me super fast ... Even if I put a mixing bowl full of unwrapped starbursts on the kitchen floor, that buys me like, 4 minutes tops."
She also acknowledged she'll absolutely miss these days once they're gone. "I could cry right now at the thought of them being grown, thinking about how this very thing that’s kicking my a-- will one day be over," Kim continued. "Too much love, exhaustion, sweetness, and general overwhelm to absorb at this given moment in life."
We haven't yet seen Kim and Bryan Wolfe's kids on 'Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?'
The parents of three have not revealed whether or not their little ones will appear on the HGTV series. Fans will just have to tune into Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? to find out for sure.
Catch new episodes of Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.