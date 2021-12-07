Heather Chase Seems Ready to Fire Jessica Albert on 'Below Deck' — Will She?By Sara Belcher
Dec. 6 2021, Published 7:24 p.m. ET
Like most seasons of Below Deck, Season 9 is especially filled with drama between the crew members. With some new relationships brewing on the yachts and a new head stew, this season has been gearing up to be one of the most dramatic yet.
Unfortunately, it also seems that our new third stew, Jessica Albert, may be leaving the season a bit early as her first stew toys with the idea of firing her. Does Jess get let go this season?
Heather admits she's "fed up" with Jess in a preview for 'Below Deck.'
It's been a rough season for the stews on Below Deck. While Heather Chase may be the youngest first stew we've seen in some time, she's having issues connecting with her other stews. Initially, she and Fraser Olender seemed to butt heads, but after some time, the pair now seem to have bonded, leaving Jess the odd person out.
Jess has also been dealing with some personal matters this season after learning about her grandmother undergoing an emergency procedure, taking her head out of her work.
In a preview, Heather claimed she was putting Jess on service duty instead of her regular laundry to pull her out of her funk — only to be severely disappointed by Jess's work.
Jess is looking for a glass away from the bar, prompting the guests to begin serving themselves instead. When Heather pushes them out from behind the bar as Jess returns, she tells the camera in a confessional, "This is embarrassing. I'm a patient person, but I'm at my wit's end, honestly."
"Heather is sucking all of my energy right out the f--king window," Jess says. "I'm not the super stew that she wants me to be. I'm definitely reaching my breaking point for sure."
After scolding Jess for letting the guests make their own drinks, Heather sends Jess on another task before calling Fraser over to help her.
While it's currently unclear if this will actually result in Heather firing Jess, it's clear the two are not getting along this season.
Many viewers think Heather is just being mean to Jessica on 'Below Deck.'
While Heather may claim to be at her "wit's end" with Jessica, fans have an entirely different view of the situation. On Twitter, many have tweeted their support of the third stew, pointing out that it feels as though Heather has been ganging up on Jessica for most of this season.
"Heather and Fraser, in your petty mean girl bashing, can you not tell that Capt Lee was trying to build Jess up, after you (Heather) told him she's not seemed happy? HE was being a good team leader. Take note," one viewer tweeted.
"Jess is doing her job, the laundry. Heather's probably upset because Jess isn't kissing her behind," another said.
Many have even been comparing the Heather and Fraser duo to Regina and her friends in Mean Girls, calling them out for ganging up on Jess while she's also grappling with the news about her grandmother.
"Heather is a poor leader. Jess is obviously struggling. And sad Fraser is co-signing how much Heather is digging Jess out behind her back," a user wrote.
Even though Heather may be fed up with Jess, it seems as though fans are fed up with Heather.
You can watch Below Deck when it airs on Bravo on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST.