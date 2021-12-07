Heather Chase Seems Ready to Fire Jessica Albert on 'Below Deck' — Will She?

Like most seasons of Below Deck, Season 9 is especially filled with drama between the crew members. With some new relationships brewing on the yachts and a new head stew, this season has been gearing up to be one of the most dramatic yet.

Unfortunately, it also seems that our new third stew, Jessica Albert, may be leaving the season a bit early as her first stew toys with the idea of firing her. Does Jess get let go this season?