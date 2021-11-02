‘Below Deck’ Is Back With a Gorgeous New Location

Of course, the idea of sailing to fantastic locations and living on a mega-yacht sounds like full glamour. However, fans know the reality is, well, different. This season, get ready for drama, fighting, and a beautiful view thanks to this season’s location .

The time has come! Below Deck Season 9 has arrived, and our dreams of living vicariously through the crew without having to live on deck are alive again.

What you need to know about ‘Below Deck’ Season 9 location.

The Bravo franchise, which has been so successful it’s sparked several spinoff shows, follows the lives of crew members who perform duties while working on chartered yachts. Most of us could only dream to board one of these vessels. They’re incredibly expensive, but before you jump into applying to every job opening there is on a ship like this (if there are even any available), the workers have very challenging jobs. Which we learn really fast while watching this reality show.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

But since Below Deck is filmed in warm, tropical locations, the view is always incredible. For long-time fans of the show, you’ll already know that eight out of the past nine seasons have been filmed in the Caribbean. The only exception to this rule was in 2018 when Season 6 was filmed from Tahiti. So, it’s not going to be a surprise to learn that the Season 9 location is in the Caribbean, too. For this season, crew members are working aboard the luxury yacht off the coast of St. Kitts.

Article continues below advertisement

The larger of the two Caribbean Islands, which also includes Nevis, is quickly becoming a trendy island for the superyachts — like the one the Below Deck crew work on — to park for the winter before setting out when the weather is warmer elsewhere.

The crew members aboard the yacht likely won’t get to experience the extreme beauty of St. Kitts during the winter-park time of the season. Instead of swimming in the warm waters and hiking through the dream-worthy landscape of the island, which includes lava formations and tropical forests, the Below Deck crew will primarily take in the views on the boat while working.