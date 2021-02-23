Oh No! Chef Rachel Hargrove and Vincenzo Did Not Last Past 'Below Deck'

The most recent season of Below Deck has been quite the doozy, with the last two charters being canceled and the entire crew being sent home due to the global effects of COVID-19.

But with the Below Deck reunion set to air, we have to admit we have one and only one question in mind: Is Chef Rachel Hargrove still with her boyfriend, Vincenzo?

"It was very difficult to be away from him and the uncertainty of everything," the chef shared on Bravo's Below Deck After Show. "It's hard to be away from your partner that you love so much, but it also helps when that partner is very, very understanding and you keep that line of communication together. It was very important."

Now, nearly a year since the show wrapped its filming, Rachel has revealed to both the Below Deck After Show and to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she and Vincenzo sadly did not make it as a couple.

Unfortunately, Italian borders had closed by then, and a tearful Rachel explained in the season finale that she didn't know what was next in store for her relationship, or when she and Vincenzo could be reunited.

Over the course of the short-lived season, we got to see as Rachel struggled with the distance in her relationship, even going so far as to tease a departure from My Seanna so that she could go back to Italy to be with him.

Why did Rachel and Vincenzo break up?

Rachel explained that while Vincenzo didn't work in yachting the way she does, he was "very, very understanding about the time away" and supportive of her career, more generally. One thing he wasn't so supportive of, however, might have been the fact that she participated in a reality TV series. "He wasn't a very big fan of me going to film," she says.

"It took us five months to get back together — well, to see each other again from the start of filming," she went on. After Season 8 wrapped its production, it sounds like Rachel was stranded at sea for 21 days until she was ultimately able "to get back to him."

"Before I knew it, it was done," she says with a sigh, though she's ultimately grateful it happened now, "before we're married and have children." Through her characteristically upbeat and hilarious Instagram page, Rachel has let fans into what her life looks like these days when she's not yachting, and it looks like the "clean start" she wanted after the breakup.

"It's actually been a wonderful life, so nothing's been bad," she revealed on the Below Deck After Show. "I've got a beautiful little apartment I love. I'm here in a good area where I can work on boats. I'm signed on to a boat, so everything works out perfect." How has she coped with the breakup? "You've got to keep a positive attitude," she says. "I deal with everything with sarcasm, so I'm good to go."

For those who don't already follow this extremely talented chef on social media, we urge you to stay current with Rachel's Instagram updates. Through her IGTV channel, the ayurvedic practitioner and all-around star chef has been giving recipe tutorials, tours of Italian markets, and even inviting followers in with her as she dines, cooks, and shops for some of the most delicious meals in Europe.