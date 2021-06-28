Who Is 'Below Deck Med's' Malia White Dating These Days?

Of all the types of drama that bubble up on Below Deck , one that viewers can almost always count on is the boat-mance. No matter how seasoned or green the yachties are, any on-board hookup invariably leads to a spectacle once the initial honeymoon period wears off, and in our experience, that usually doesn’t take long at all.

Even established couples who enter the season as a duo have had their difficulties making their relationships last in the long run. Case in point: Malia White and ex-boyfriend Tom Checketts, who broke up just months after their season aired.

But what is Malia’s current relationship status, and has she been dating anyone since last appearing on Below Deck Mediterranean?