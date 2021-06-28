Who Is 'Below Deck Med's' Malia White Dating These Days?By Pippa Raga
Of all the types of drama that bubble up on Below Deck, one that viewers can almost always count on is the boat-mance. No matter how seasoned or green the yachties are, any on-board hookup invariably leads to a spectacle once the initial honeymoon period wears off, and in our experience, that usually doesn’t take long at all.
Even established couples who enter the season as a duo have had their difficulties making their relationships last in the long run. Case in point: Malia White and ex-boyfriend Tom Checketts, who broke up just months after their season aired.
But what is Malia’s current relationship status, and has she been dating anyone since last appearing on Below Deck Mediterranean?
Who is 'Below Deck Mediterranean's' Malia White dating?
If her Instagram is to be believed, Malia is currently single and thriving. It appears that the Below Deck Mediterranean veteran has been living her best life without a man by her side.
In just the past two months, it appears that Malia has explored Oregon and Colorado, been surfing and fishing in Costa Rica, spent time with loved ones in Florida, and most recently, been traveling in Palma de Mallorca in Spain.
However, Malia’s supposedly single life might not be the whole truth. There are a couple of pictures of her and an unidentified man on her Instagram, and perhaps tellingly, the comments on those particular pictures have been disabled.
Most notably, this man appears in a picture from May when Malia had met up with Captain Sandy to meet her girlfriend, Leah Shafer. This was the first time the mystery gentleman appeared on Malia’s Instagram, and fans did a double-take when they saw his hand wrapped around her waist.
Malia didn’t reveal any details about who he was and continued to disable comments every other time he appeared in one of her posts. Hopefully, she’ll divulge more juicy details over the course of the upcoming season.
Who has Malia dated in the past?
In Season 5 of Below Deck: Mediterranean, Malia’s then-boyfriend Tom Checketts filled in as chef after Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran left the crew. Although the couple appeared to make it past the end of the season intact – even making an appearance on the reunion show together – they officially broke up not long after it finished airing.
Malia also found herself in the middle of a love triangle during her Season 2 appearance on Below Deck. Viewers found out during the charter season that Malia and chef Adam Glick had known each other and had kind of been dating prior to being on board the Sirocco.
However, things quickly went downhill after Malia developed feelings for bosun Wes Walton, which obviously did not go over well with Adam. After the season ended, Adam revealed on the Daily Dish podcast that it was his decision not to bring Malia back for Season 3.
He said that “they kind of signed their own death wish … You become a couple, you can either be rehired or banished. I think in this case, it was more banishment.” That’s a little heavy on the saltiness there, Chef Adam.
In any case, Malia’s clearly moved on from both those relationships, and hopefully fans will get to learn more about her new mystery man in Season 6 of Below Deck Med.
Catch new episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean on Bravo on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.