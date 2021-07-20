Do 'Below Deck Mediterranean's' Katie Flood and Jack Stirrup Still Keep in Touch?

During the season premiere of Season 6 of Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean , fans learned that the new chief stew Katie Flood had a romantic relationship with Jack Stirrup, a deckhand from Season 4. Katie shared with the crew mess, "My ex-boyfriend Jack worked for Captain Sandy before." Ahead of the new season, Katie talked about how she met Jack and their whirlwind romance with The Daily Dish . She shared, "We met in Thailand. Both of our boats were in Thailand."

She went on to say, "And it was, like, the marina that we were in, there was this one little bar that all the yacht crew would go to. And so you just end up meeting. That's what happened. But it was really, yeah, wild, passionate. We were so madly in love. We were just so young, too passionate, never gonna work. But, like, at least we were together for about a year-and-a-half, you know? It kind of makes it worth it, right?"

Jack even has a tattoo of Katie on his arm which she called recalls in her interview, "He actually got my face tattooed on his arm. It had been like 10 days of us knowing each other. I was just like, 'What the actual f--k?'"

The two haven't dated in quite some time, but she still speaks fondly of him. Keep reading to find out about why the two decided to break up and where they stand now.