YouTubers Cyrus and Christina Announce They've Split: "We Broke Up"

The couple initially started dating in 2017 and got married in 2018. So, why did they split?

Sorry, Cyrina fans. Cyrus Dobre and his wife Christina Kalamvokis-Dobre have decided to end their two-year marriage. The social media stars released a new video on their joint channel Cyrus and Christina revealing to fans that they broke up.

Why did YouTube stars Cyrus and Christina break up?

"Christina and I are broken up," the former gymnast starts the video by saying. "We're still friends and we still have respect for each other. ... Right now we decided that this is the best decision for both of us. We made this decision together to seperate." Additionally, Cyrus continues to urge fans to still show love for his estranged wife Christina, responding to criticism, saying she's not a "gold digger" or a "cheater."

Source: YouTube

While Cyrus and Christina both explained that no one cheated in their marriage, they claimed that the specific reasons on their break up are private, and hope fans can respect that privacy during this time. "Do not spread hate; do not spread rumors that are not true," Cyrus added.

If fans follow both Cyrus and Christina on other social media platforms, the pictures of the pair have been deleted. The two both explained in the video why they came to the decision to delete their photos together. "It's already hard enough," Christina said. Though the couple both stated that they didn't want to necessarily split, the singer-songwriters also claimed that they "needed it."