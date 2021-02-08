Meet Mary Anne Rosbach, Captain Lee's Other Half

Most Below Deck crew members are single because the weeks and months spent on the boat put a huge strain on relationships. But, there is one relationship that has lasted through all seven seasons of the hit Bravo show: Captain Lee's.

So, who is Captain Lee's wife, Mary Anne ? Here's what you need to know about how the adorable pair met, how they make the distance work, and how they're coping after the massive loss they experienced.

Who is Captain Lee's wife, Mary Anne?

Captain Lee's wife was somewhat of a mystery during the first few seasons of Below Deck, but during Season 5, she finally made a visit to Valor. The reunion of the high school sweethearts was tender, and Mary Anne even wore a jacket with a photo of the two on it from years before. While eating dinner with the crew, the couple was asked about how they first met.

"My girlfriends all knew him. We all went out one night and I met Lee and he doesn't even remember meeting me," Mary Anne said as she laughed. "I made such a good impression." "He was playing it cool," Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain said. "How can you hold me responsible for something I don't remember?" Captain Lee asked. "That's not fair."

Mary Anne said that the stars aligned during their next meeting. "And then we met again about maybe a month later and then he loved me," Mary Anne said. "After the second time, that was it," Captain Lee confirmed.

