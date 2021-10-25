Captain Lee's Replacement Is Rocking the Boat on 'Below Deck'

Ahoy mateys, a new season of Below Deck is upon us and if the Season 9 trailer is to be believed, we're about to get a boatload of drama from the guests and crew. The biggest surprise is the fact that the season will start without Captain Lee , who explained in the trailer that he had to join late due to a "condition." He didn't elaborate beyond assuring everyone it wasn't COVID-19. Of course, every ship needs its captain, so who is Captain Lee's replacement for the first leg of the season?

Captain Sean is very hands-on, which doesn't work for the crew or for Eddie Lucas, in particular, who is already struggling in the trailer. When he's not butting heads with his crew, you can find Captain Sean on dry land photographing wildlife or speaking about the dangers of plastic in the ocean. He is extremely environmentally conscious, going so far as to partner with The Ocean Voyages Institute, a nonprofit organization devoted to preserving the world's oceans.

While Captain Lee is away, the crew of the My Seanna will play, but they will still have to get their work done under the watchful eye of Captain Sean Meagher . Not only did he become one of the youngest captains to work for Hy-Line Cruises at the age of 18, he has been as far north as the polar ice caps and as far south as the South Pacific.

Unfortunately, the crew of the My Seanna will be without their beloved Captain Lee for a good chunk of Season 9 and tensions are already running high. In the trailer, we hear first officer Eddie Lucas say, "Come back to me, Captain Lee. Come back to me, my boat daddy."

What else can we expect this season?

There are only two returning cast members this season, apart from Captain Lee who will be joining the crew at some point. Chef Rachel Hargrove and first officer Eddie Lucas are setting sail once again, but it won't be easy as these two have had problems in the past. In a video chat with ET Online, Chef Rachel opened up a bit about what Eddie said in Season 8, criticizing her for being unprofessional and complaining about her drinking habits with the crew during her off time.

Source: Bravo

Eddie is already back at it again in the show's premiere, calling Rachel "bats--t crazy." Rachel laughs in response, saying, "You know, what's really funny is, if bats--t crazy is good at their job and is a ride-or-die b---h, I'm cool with that one." In the conversation with ET Online, Rachel was quick to point out Eddie's own questionable behavior in Season 3, when he had an affair with crew member Rocky Dakota.