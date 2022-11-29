Camille Lamb Is Heating Things up on 'Below Deck' — Is She Available?

Camille Lamb is new to Below Deck and her appearance on the show is receiving mixed reviews. She jumped on board for Season 10 and is already making quite the impression on the crew and the fans.

Onboard, Camille is lacking in motivation and appears to prefer twerking over working. But despite her lackadaisical attitude, viewers are still curious about her life. One thing people are dying to know about is her relationship status. Does Camille Lamb have a boyfriend or is she bound to the sea? Let's get into it.