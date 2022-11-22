Eddie Lucas Says He Didn’t Get an Invite for ‘Below Deck’ Season 10

According to his LinkedIn profile, Eddie is living in Baltimore, Md, and working with Moran Towing Corporation. He announced on LinkedIn in October that he’d become a captain with the company after more than five and a half years as mate.

Eddie’s Bravo bio, meanwhile, reveals he achieved his 1600-ton license and “learned the importance of diligence and delegation in the commercial industry” in his tugboat work before returning to Below Deck for Season 8.