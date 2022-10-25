'Below Deck Down Under' Season 2 Can't Come Soon Enough
When Below Deck Down Under premiered in March 2022, it became the third official spinoff under the Below Deck umbrella. And, more than a dozen episodes in, fans are already incredibly into it.
Naturally, many want to know if there will be a Below Deck Down Under Season 2. And, more importantly, if there's a Season 2, when does it premiere?
The Peacock series is similar to the Below Deck flagship show in that it features a cast of yacht crew members who work on a charter boat for weeks at a time. Except in this case, sailing takes place in Australia rather than areas in the Caribbean or the Mediterranean.
But there's drama all the same and the superyacht featured in Below Deck Down Under is as impressive as the other ones in the franchise.
Will there be a 'Below Deck Down Under' Season 2?
There were already rumblings of a Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under before there was any confirmation that the show would go on. In June 2022, a spoiler Instagram account for Below Deck shows shared a screenshot of a DM from someone who claimed to be in Cairns in Australia where Below Deck Down Under was allegedly filming.
Whether that's true or not, Deadline reported in October 2022 that Peacock renewed the series for a second season. At the same time, Bravo renewed both Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Mediterranean for new seasons as well.
Although Below Deck Down Under is primarily a Peacock show that airs reruns on Bravo, clearly, the fan base took a liking to it early on in its first season.
And for those who may not tune in for a second season unless some fan favorites are back, there are reports of two big names returning for Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under. Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers are both reportedly set to return for another season. Which, judging by the leaked footage from BravoCon 2022, is already filming or finished filming.
Jason did open up to The Daily Dish in October 2022 about how difficult it is to leave his 7-year-old daughter for work, which takes places for weeks at a time. But being a captain is his job and now, it just so happens that his job also includes being on reality television.
When is the 'Below Deck Down Under' Season 2 premiere date?
There hasn't been an official premiere date announced for Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under yet. But if its series premiere from March 2022 is any indication, then fans may see Season 2 as early as March 2023. That may sound like a lifetime away, but in terms of when Season 1 ends, it could be a lot worse and a lot further into the future.
And honestly, the most important thing is that we're getting a second season at all. It's safe to say that Below Deck Down Under is *sailing* into fans' hearts everywhere.
Watch Below Deck Down Under on Peacock.