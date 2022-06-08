Taylor Dennison Is the New Stew on 'Below Deck Down Under' — And She Has Plenty of Yachting Experience

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Below Deck Down Under.

Before it even debuted in March of 2022, a Below Deck Down Under teaser showed that at least one of the original M/Y Thalassa crew members would get fired partway through the charter season.

Throughout the season, viewers have been speculating about who would be let go, and they finally got some clarity at the end of the May 26 episode ("99 Problems and Thalassa Ain't One").