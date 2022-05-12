Will There Be a Reunion for 'Below Deck Down Under' Season 1?By Shannon Raphael
May. 12 2022, Published 11:42 a.m. ET
Each episode of Peacock's Below Deck Down Under highlights stunning scenery as a luxury motor yacht cruises around the Whitsunday Islands in Australia, but the drama is truly what keeps the viewers intrigued. The reality series follows the crew members on the superyacht Thalassa, who are led by Captain Jason Chambers (aka Captain Cutie).
There's been plenty of conflict on the boat since the show debuted — from problems with Chef Ryan McKeown's simple approach to cooking, to his disagreements with Aesha Scott, to Magda Ziomek's frequent phone use, to Benny Crawley's mistakes on deck.
The first season is quickly winding down, and viewers are finally getting closer to finding out who will get fired — but will the cast get together for a reunion?
Will there be a reunion for 'Below Deck Down Under' Season 1?
Though other shows in the Below Deck franchise often get reunion specials, Below Deck Down Under is the first spin-off to air exclusively on Peacock. As a result, fans are unsure if the M/Y Thalassa crew members will get together to hash out the outstanding issues from the debut season.
In addition to the conflicts that took place on the vessel, some of the drama has carried on after the show as well. Chef Ryan has shaded Aesha on his Instagram page (largely in the comments section), and he's even been feuding with Aesha's former Below Deck Mediterranean co-star, Hannah Ferrier.
Many fans are, therefore, hopeful that the cast will reunite to discuss what happened on the show, and to talk about what has transpired in the months since filming wrapped.
Unfortunately, Peacock has yet to publicly announce a decision regarding a potential reunion for Below Deck Down Under. Viewers will have to wait to find out if the Season 1 stars will get together again. If there is ultimately a reunion, it also remains to be seen if it would air on Peacock, or on a Watch What Happens Live special on Bravo.
How many episodes are in 'Below Deck Down Under' Season 1?
According to a press release from Peacock, the debut season of Below Deck Down Under will consist of 17 hour-long episodes. At this time, all of the episodes have exclusively been released in the United States on Peacock, though they will likely air again on Bravo at some point in the future.
If one episode continues to drop each Thursday without any interruption to the schedule, then the Season 1 finale will drop on Peacock on June 23, 2022.
New episodes of Below Deck Down Under drop on Thursdays on Peacock.