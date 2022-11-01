'Below Deck Down Under' Probably Won't Get a Reunion Special
The yacht has docked and the deckhands and stews of Below Deck Down Under are officially no longer at the mercy of reality TV cameras. But with Season 1 over, fans want to know — is there a Below Deck Down Under reunion special? Bravo is known for its reality TV reunions that rival those of other networks' reality shows.
But when the season finale aired on Oct. 31, there wasn't a promo for a dramatic and eye-opening finale event. And now, fans worry that the Season 1 finale of Below Deck Down Under is the last we'll see of Aesha Scott and Jason Chambers, along with the rest of the crew, until next season.
Is there a 'Below Deck Down Under' reunion?
Unlike other shows in the world of Bravo reality television, Below Deck Down Under didn't get a Season 1 reunion special. That could change for future seasons, especially if other seasons premiere on Bravo first and Peacock after, which wasn't the case for its first season.
Below Deck Down Under Season 1 first dropped on Peacock and then made its transition to Bravo. That's likely why there isn't a reunion special.
There have been Peacock shows from Bravo that were given reunions in the past. However, the fact that it started off on Peacock seems to be the most logical explanation for why this particular cast wasn't given the chance to hash out their grievances with each other on a themed stage in front of cameras.
Instead, though, Tumi Mhlongo, Aesha Scott, and Brittini Burton reunited on Instagram in June 2022 to have their own reunion and spill some tea. At the time, Brittini dished that she and fellow deckhand Culver Bradbury left Australia for a bit to go on a road trip in the United States, but she insisted that nothing happened between them beyond that.
But, Aesha said in the video, there aren't many rules between the crew once a charter is over. So who knows what the future holds for certain deckhands locking lips?
When does Season 2 of 'Below Deck Down Under' premiere?
Even though we aren't getting a reunion for Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under, at least we know that Season 2 is happening, thanks to a promo that aired at BravoCon 2022.
We know from that footage that Season 2 either started filming or finished already, so it could premiere as early as March 2023, which would be in line with when the first season dropped on Peacock a year before that.
It's unclear right now whether or not Below Deck Down Under will still be a Peacock Original or if it will premiere on Bravo first this time around. Fans took an immediate liking to the Below Deck spinoff and maybe if the second season is on Bravo, we'll get that future Below Deck Down Under reunion we need.
Watch Below Deck Down Under on Peacock.