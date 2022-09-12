Jason Gaskell Said He Would "Never" Work with His 'Below Deck Med' Co-Star, Storm Smith, Again
Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 7 of Below Deck Med.
The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean is in full swing, and viewers have already seen a crew-and-charter-guest romance, a break-up between Chief Stew Natasha Webb and Chef Dave White, and personnel disagreements on both the interior and exterior teams.
Early on in the season, Captain Sandy Yawn decided to fire Bosun Raygan Tyler as well — which led to Storm Smith's promotion, and Courtney Veale's return to the show to work on deck. Will there be any more changes to the lineup of Home crew members as the season progresses?
Since Season 7 was first announced, Deckhand Jason Gaskell's clashes with Storm have been teased. In one clip, which has yet to air on the show, Jason threatens to quit the boat. Does he follow through and leave the vessel early, or does Jason stay with the crew for the entirety of the charter season?
Does deckhand Jason Gaskell leave 'Below Deck Med' Season 7?
Since Season 7 commenced in July of 2022, the deck team has faced many struggles. After Raygan was fired, Storm took over as the Provisional Bosun (he was later promoted to the Bosun position). Though Storm has gotten along with Mzi Dempers (the two know one another from childhood) and with new deck addition, Courtney Veale, he's had several disagreements with Jason about knots, polishing, and breaks.
Jason also hasn't gotten close with Mzi or Courtney, either.
At one point in the season, according to the midseason trailer, it appears as if Jason will reach a breaking point with his boss.
"Replace me," Jason tells Storm in one scene when the two are on deck. "I'm telling you right now, bring someone else in."
As of press time, only 11 episodes of Below Deck Med Season 7 are out (episodes come out a week early on Peacock). Jason does not quit, nor is he fired, in any of the available episodes. Though his working relationship with Storm, is, at times, strained, the moment from the aforementioned teaser has yet to air.
It, therefore, remains to be seen if Jason will leave the boat early at some point, or if he will stay with the crew for the duration of the charter season.
Jason said he would "never" work with Storm Smith again.
Below Deck Med fans will have to wait to find out if Jason exits the boat early, and to learn what exactly causes his major disagreement with Storm.
Though filming wrapped on Season 7 in the fall of 2021, it does seem like there are still some hard feelings between Jason and Storm. When the deckhand appeared on Watch What Happens Live in August of 2022, host Andy Cohen asked if there was anyone from the crew who he would avoid working with again in the future.
"Other than Raygan, which of your crew mates would you never want to work with again?" Andy asked during a game of "Toenailing the Line."
Without any hesitation, Jason shared his answer.
"Storm! Storm, 100 percent..." he said. "Never on a boat with him again. Ever."
New episodes of Below Deck Med air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream episodes a week early on Peacock.