Jason Gaskell Said He Would "Never" Work with His 'Below Deck Med' Co-Star, Storm Smith, Again

Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 7 of Below Deck Med.

The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean is in full swing, and viewers have already seen a crew-and-charter-guest romance, a break-up between Chief Stew Natasha Webb and Chef Dave White, and personnel disagreements on both the interior and exterior teams.

Early on in the season, Captain Sandy Yawn decided to fire Bosun Raygan Tyler as well — which led to Storm Smith's promotion, and Courtney Veale's return to the show to work on deck. Will there be any more changes to the lineup of Home crew members as the season progresses?