Does Bosun Raygan Tyler Get Fired on 'Below Deck Med' Season 7?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean.
The hit Below Deck spin-off, Below Deck Mediterranean, officially returned for Season 7 on July 11, and didn't take long for the drama to kick off among the crew members on Home.
From Chef Dave White's pre-show romance with Chief Stew Natasha Webb, to the delay from deckhands Mzi "Zee" Dempers Storm Smith due to a COVID quarantine, to issues with the stabilizers on the boat itself, things haven't exactly been smooth sailing for Captain Sandy Yawn and her staff of eight interior and exterior crew members.
As longtime fans of the show know, there are always some growing pains as the crew members get used to a new yacht on Below Deck Mediterranean.
However, Bosun Raygan Tyler, who is new to the show on Season 7, struggled to find her footing during the first charter. Based on a teaser for the rest of the season, it doesn't look like she'll be finding her stride any time soon.
Captain Sandy has never shied away from making changes to the crew during the charter season, leading some viewers to wonder if Raygan will get fired on Below Deck Med.
Who is Raygan Tyler from 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 7?
The Season 7 addition hails from Essex, England, and she's the second-ever female Bosun to be featured on a show in the Below Deck franchise (Below Deck Med alum Malia White was the first).
Before she began working on deck, Raygan got started in the yachting industry as an interior crew member.
Though she had some leadership experience prior to her participation in Below Deck Med, Raygan admitted on the show that she was used to boats that were less "busy" and "hectic."
Does Raygan get fired on 'Below Deck Med'?
After the first charter wrapped up, Captain Sandy had hopes that the four members of the deck team would begin to work in harmony together. On the third episode of Season 7, (which is available to stream on Peacock), Raygan failed to make it on deck on time because she wasn't feeling well after the first crew night out.
It also took quite a while for the deck team to get all of the water toys out, which kept the guests waiting, leading Captain Sandy to have a talk with Raygan.
The Home captain pointed out that Raygan was "in over her head," and she wondered what it would take for the Bosun to get organized, and to succeed on the boar.
"I need to be able to have a Bosun I can trust, and a Bosun that has guests' priority," the longtime Below Deck Med captain said.
Viewers have yet to officially find out if Captain Sandy will decide to let Raygan go on the show, but there are rumored spoilers circulating online that the Bosun does not make it through the entire charter season.
In May 2022, a Reddit post about the Season 7 cast indicated that Courtney Veale, who was a stew on the sixth season, would be joining the crew at some point during the charter season to help out on deck.
The spoiler noted that Raygan would allegedly leave the boat prematurely, that one of the existing deckhands would take over as Bosun, and that Courtney would join the deck team to fill in.
It remains to be seen if this chain of events will transpire on the series, and if Raygan would be let go, or if she would potentially leave voluntarily. However, Raygan's shortcomings as a leader have been heavily featured on Season 7 already.
Deckhand Storm's skills on deck have also been a talking point on Season 7, so he could become the replacement Bosun.
It is unclear if and when exactly Raygan would potentially be departing from the vessel. A teaser for the fourth episode suggests that Captain Sandy will hit the dolphin while attempting to dock, which could be the final straw for Raygan's spot on the boat.
It is important to note that these rumored spoilers will not be confirmed until the season progresses.
New episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream new episodes a week early on Peacock.