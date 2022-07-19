Does Bosun Raygan Tyler Get Fired on 'Below Deck Med' Season 7?

From Chef Dave White's pre-show romance with Chief Stew Natasha Webb, to the delay from deckhands Mzi "Zee" Dempers Storm Smith due to a COVID quarantine, to issues with the stabilizers on the boat itself, things haven't exactly been smooth sailing for Captain Sandy Yawn and her staff of eight interior and exterior crew members.

As longtime fans of the show know, there are always some growing pains as the crew members get used to a new yacht on Below Deck Mediterranean.