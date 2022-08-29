'Below Deck Mediterranean' Stew Kyle Viljoen Is Dating His "Future Husband"

The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean is in full swing, and between Natasha Webb's failed romance with Chef Dave White, to Stew Natalya Scudder and Provisional Bosun Storm Smith's burgeoning relationship, to Courtney Veale and Mzi Dempers' reunion, there's a lot going on in the boatmance department on board the motor yacht, Home.

Though he previously watched his colleagues get together, break up, and flirt from the sidelines, fellow second stew Kyle Viljoen may be engaging in a romance of his own with a charter guest on the hit Bravo series.