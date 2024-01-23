Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Mediterranean The 'Below Deck Med' Season 8 Finale Was Super Messy — Will There Be a Reunion Episode? 'Below Deck Med' fans have been wondering if there will be a reunion episode for Season 8. Read on for what we know about Bravo's plans for it. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 23 2024, Published 11:22 a.m. ET Source: Bravo Media

Bravo’s hit reality show Below Deck Mediterranean follows the lives of the crew members who work and live aboard a superyacht during charter season in the Mediterranean. The series first premiered in 2016 and just finished its eighth season. Season 8 premiered on Sep. 25, 2023, and the finale aired on Jan. 22, 2024. All in all, the crew made out well financially this season with $182,000 in tips, which breaks down to almost $15,000 per person.

Article continues below advertisement

As for how their personal lives are going, that’s where things went amiss. After watching the finale episode, fans are wondering when and if Bravo has a reunion episode in the works so we can get some answers to all the mayhem that went down this season Keep scrolling for what we know about the Below Deck Med Season 8 reunion as well as a recap of the Season 8 finale.

Source: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo Jessika Asai, Lara Du Preez, Luka Brunton

Article continues below advertisement

Will there be a 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 8 reunion?

Since the Season 8 finale of Below Deck Med aired on Monday, Jan. 22, we would typically expect a reunion episode the next week, which would be Monday, Jan. 29. However, there is not a Below Deck Med reunion on the schedule for Bravo on that date. Instead of the expected Below Deck Med reunion on Jan. 29, Watch What Happens Live will air at 9 p.m. EST for a half hour, followed by a Below Deck Season 4 marathon.

I enjoyed this wwhl episode w/ Max & Lily. The real question is: will there be a below deck med reunion?#wwhl#belowdeckmed — ★ Star Jo ★ (@Star_Jo_) January 9, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Another clue that the reunion has been scrapped is that we haven't seen Andy Cohen ask fans on social media to send him questions as his team preps for the show. Bravo has not yet explained why the reunion was canceled.

What happened during the Season 8 finale of 'Below Deck Med'?

Source: Laurent Basset/Bravo Natalya Scudder

The Below Deck Med Season 8 finale was action-packed with the unexpected return of Natalya Scudder, who had left the show in the middle of Season 8 due to mental health concerns, and ongoing drama with costar Kyle Viljoen which culminated with their fight over the definition of LGBTQ. Also contributing to Natalya's departure was her involvement with castmate Luka Brunton, which she told her boyfriend at home about before leaving the show.

Article continues below advertisement

During Natalya’s absence, Luka wasted no time cozying up with another castmate, Jessika Asai, which made things awkward when Natalya decided to come back. In fact, before rejoining the group at a nightclub, Natalya gave Luka a heads-up that she was still into him by texting him “Tell your girlfriend her services won’t be needed anymore." By "your girlfriend," Natayla was referring to Jessika.

As for the good news, Natalya's return gave her and Kyle a chance to talk and fortunately, they were able to mend their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessika has no self respect or self worth when it comes to Luka. This is embarrassing 🤦🏽‍♀️ #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/R3nzNXcnbj — Jenifer (@Jenifer72906731) January 23, 2024