Lily Davison Rattled the 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Cast After Replacing Natalya Scudder Lily Davison joined the 'Below Deck Mediterranean' cast with no experience on a yacht. Her years in hospitality and stints on boats might help. By Alex West Dec. 1 2023, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

The Gist: Lily Davison replaced Natalya Scudder on Below Deck Mediterranean.

She has never worked on a yacht before.

Max immediately had a crush on her.

A new stew has joined Below Deck Mediterranean, so what exactly is her deal? In an episode, that aired on Nov. 27, 2023, Lily Davison joined the crew and stepped up to replace Natalya Scudder on the Mustique yacht.

Lily's presence is already becoming quite controversial, too. As always, drama and love triangles are spiraling out of control on the ship, but this time it's causing certain crew members to part ways. With Lily being so new, she'll need to work quickly to keep up with all the moving pieces.

Who is Lily Davison?

New English crewmate Lily grew up about 20 miles outside of London in Windsor, the place known for that huge Windsor Castle. Living in such a centric area to the heart of Britain allowed her to have a unique job. "Throughout university, for like the last four or five years, I was working at key events in England, be it Royal Ascot, [or] Wimbledon," she said on a show, according to Bravo.

Lily admitted that she has "loads" of experience in hospitality, even spending time as a manager at Wimbledon. While she hasn't worked on a yacht before, she worked on two boats in the past.

"My last boat was a catamaran, 45-foot, way smaller. I've never worked on a boat this big; I'm literally s--ting myself. No, no, wait. Not literally," she explained.

With that experience in mind, Lily has become a pro at letting go. "You let go of a lot of materialistic items you would have in a normal home," she said. I used to have loads of clothes, but on a boat, you can’t have that much stuff and you realize you don’t even need it."

Lily is looking forward to working on the "huge" yacht. She's known to spend her free time "exploring remote beaches, spearfishing, and swimming coral reefs." She's big into travel, so this role will be perfect for her. In fact, her favorite place she has been is the Bahamas.

Her Instagram profile truly backs this up, too. It's full of a well-traveled life, including videos of snorkeling, sailing, and posing in a cave. The adventurous girl appears to always find herself on the beach.

Max Hagley has a crush on Lily already.

Lily might get roped into the love triangles immediately on Below Deck Mediterranean. Max Hagley admitted he was tired of all the drama and the effects it has on him behind the scenes. However, his concerns seemed to dissipate once Lily showed up.

In fact, Max's main issue was that he couldn't get an erection due to all the pressure. Max hinted that Lily's presence alleviated that issue. Despite his little crush, Lily wouldn't be the one to make a move on Max. Instead, Jess started paying him some attention.

Outside of just the drama, the overall ship is running a bit whack. When Natalya decided to leave, Captain Sandy Yawn told her she would "never find anyone who is as excellent as [her]."