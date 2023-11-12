Does Stewardess Natalya Scudder Leave 'Below Deck Med'? Here's What We Know

The Gist Natalya Scudder and Tumi Mhlongo have been feuding since Natalya stepped in as chief stewardess.

The women continue to follow each other on Instagram despite the bickering.

Natalya's relationship with her boyfriend is also on the rocks.

The feud between Natalya Scudder and Tumi Mhlongo is seemingly the least of Natalya's problems now. Due to her open relationship with a fellow co-star, the Below Deck Mediterranean stewardess is now unclear as to where her relationship with her boyfriend stands.

Season 8 of the show focuses on her feud with Tumi, her open relationship, and her fling with Luka Brunton. That all comes crumbling down during Episode 7 after she tells her boyfriend about her and Luka being intimate in bed. By the end of the episode, Natalya learns that her boyfriend slept with another woman while on vacation, which makes her extremely angry. Was this situation enough to make her want to leave the boat? Find out below.

Natalya talks about the possibility of leaving with Captain Sandy on 'Below Deck Med.'

After the phone call with her boyfriend, Natalya talks about what's happening with Captain Sandy, and how she's not in a good place. "I just don't think mentally I'm doing well on the boat," Natalya admits to Captain Sandy.

Captain Sandy shows her nothing but sympathy and sorrow for what's happening to Natalya, especially because of Natalya's cheating boyfriend. "I love having you on board, I don't want you to leave," Captain Sandy states. From the looks of it, it may no longer just be Tumi and Natalya's boyfriend that makes her want to leave. She appears to get into an argument with fellow stew Kyle Viljoen, who calls her a fake-a** b***h.

Does Natalya stay with her boyfriend after expressing her interest to leave 'Below Deck Med'?

Currently, audiences have no idea if Natalya stays with her boyfriend after the devastating phone call. She tells him how he made her feel bad for being intimate with Luca, and calls him a "f*****g liar." Luca, in the meantime, gives her space after their intimate moment in bed and is not looking to ruin anything Natalya has with her boyfriend.

"I can definitely see that this is affecting Natalya quite a lot," says Luca. "In this situation, I'm just going to respect her boundaries. She says that this is the love of her life. I'm not going to get in the way of that." The two of them interact again when she needs help fixing her bra, but nothing intimate happens between them during the rest of their encounter.