'Below Deck Med' Stars Luka and Jessika Spark a Boatmance — Are They Dating? Despite a season-long fling, 'Below Deck Med' stars Luka and Jessika are not dating. In fact, he's currently in a relationship with someone else. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 9 2024, Published 10:37 a.m. ET

In the wild seas of Season 8 on Below Deck Mediterranean, crew member Luka Brunton proves he's the master of multitasking as he juggles his job and love life with jaw-dropping finesse. He kicks things off with a flirtationship with Natalya Scudder, but it hits a roadblock as Natalya navigates her open relationship with an offscreen beau.

Undeterred, he sets sail on a new romantic adventure with Jessika Asai. Their boatmance sails smoothly through the entire season, leaving us all wondering: Will Luka and Jessika continue their love story beyond the TV screen? Keep scrolling to find out where they stand today!

So, are 'Below Deck' crew members Luka and Jessika dating now?

Despite a season-long boatmance, Luka and Jessika are not currently dating. In fact, the New Zealand native told Us Weekly that he didn't actually end up with anyone from Below Deck.

"I'm in a relationship at the moment. [I'm] back with my partner that I was with before the show," Luka revealed to the outlet during BravoCon in November 2023. "We split up [before] the show, and we're back together now. I don't think she's watching [this season]. It's probably good."

After Luka bid farewell to the potential fling with Natayla, he set his sights on Jess. The pair quickly develop a casual relationship, but communication troubles rock the boat when Jess discovers the Below Deck Down Under star is still in contact with Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood.

"This whole situation is really annoying. But at the same time, it is not my business on who he is talking to," Jess vents in the Jan. 8, 2024, episode. "I'm not going to deprive myself of having fun. I'm just going to go into all of this with my eyes open."

Luka brushes off the waves of drama: "Obviously I like Jess a little bit more than a friend. We are not in a relationship. I'm not f--king dating Katie Flood. We're just friends. Just friends. Even if I was texting her as more than a friend," the crew member explains in a confessional before cutting himself off. "OK. Well, yeah. I don't know."

But wait, there's more! Even after Luka and Natalya drifted apart, he keeps those flirty texts afloat. A sneaky move he conveniently omits while romancing Jess on the boat. Ugh, that's just so cruel.