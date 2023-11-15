Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Mediterranean What Happened to Lexi From ‘Below Deck Med’? Details on the Former Stew Lexi Wilson was a stewardess on 'Below Deck Med' Season 6 and had quite the drama throughout the season. What happened to her? We break it down. By Allison Hunt Nov. 14 2023, Published 8:16 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Being on a yacht in the Mediterranean Sea is a literal dream. Soaking up the sun. Hopping on a jet ski. Having delicious drinks and yummy food at your finger tips. Could life get any better? Well, for the crew, yes.

Bravo's hit show Below Deck Med shows us a behind-the-scenes look at what it's actually like to work on a yacht and it is definitely not a cakewalk. Especially when you don't get along with your fellow crew members. Take for example Lexi Wilson from Season 6. What happened to her? Let's take a walk down memory lane, shall we?

What happened to Lexi from ‘Below Deck Med’?

Source: Bravo

Things with Lexi and the rest of the crew on Below Deck Med Season 6 were off to a rocky start, but things really came to a head after a drunken night where Lexi yelled at almost everyone during Episode 5.

After that incident, Cheif Stew Katie Flood tried to talk her down, which only riled her up more. The next day, Katie even tried to resolve the issue again, but Lexie wasn't having it and called her mom during the conversation to tell her that she was going to quit the boat. Lexi ended up staying but never quite pulled her weight, even causing another stewardess to have to come on board and help out.

But all that was nothing compared to the drama between Lexi and Chef Mathew Shea. The pair outwardly didn't like each other and got into many back-and-forths throughout the entire season. Everything escalated to a blowout one night at dinner toward the end of the season.

During the fight, Lexi said the r-slur and then told Mathew that his parents should have aborted him. The next day Captain Sandy called Katie, Lexi, and Mathew into a meeting.

After hearing all the sides, Captain Sandy decided to fire Lexi. Lexi agreed that she didn't "gel" with the rest of the crew. During a confessional Captain Sandy elaborated saying, "I made the decision to let Lexi go because Lexi crossed the line. If I have a crew member that's poking the bear when they're off the boat, they need to figure that out. That's not for me to resolve. If I have one person that's disturbing the entire crew, I need to let go of that person."