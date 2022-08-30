What Is 'Below Deck Med' Alum Chef Mathew Shea Up to Now?
The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean may be in full swing with a mostly-new set of cast members, but longtime fans of the hit Below Deck spin-off series haven't forgotten about some of the more memorable past stars.
Fans have been able to catch up with deckhand Mzi Dempers and stew-turned-deckhand Courtney Veale because they returned to the show for Season 7, but what are some of the other notable Season 6 stars up to?
Chef Mathew Shea, whose time on Below Deck Mediterranean almost ended as quickly as it started (thanks to a knee injury and some nerves about being on the boat), was a polarizing figure on Lady Michelle.
During a few of the crew nights out, the Boston-based foodie disagreed with stew Lexi Wilson, and he also didn't react well when the guests occasionally critiqued his food during the charters. He officially quit the boat one time after a night out before he returned to the vessel the next day.
Since his time on the show ended, Mathew has been working as a private chef — and he's now in a relationship. What else is the former yacht chef up to now? Keep reading to find out.
Where is Chef Mathew Shea from 'Below Deck Med' Season 6 now?
After Chef Mathew's time on Lady Michelle came to an end (when the charter season concluded, instead of after a crew night out), he spent time living and working on vessels based in New England, and in St. Barths.
According to his Instagram bio, Mathew is now working as a "private chef" in Boston, Mass. (he is originally from Rhode Island).
Mathew shares a glimpse at the various meals he cooks, his travels, and snapshots at what is going on in his personal life on his public Instagram feed.
The 'Below Deck Med' alum is in a relationship now, too.
In addition to the updates in his professional life, Chef Mathew has had some changes in his personal life as well since his time on the Bravo original concluded.
The chef is currently in a relationship with Joanna "Joey" Adams (whose Instagram handle is @JoannaBetsy).
Mathew first shared a carousel of photos with his partner d in April of 2022, when the two took a trip to Spain together. One photo displayed a card that read, "Congratulations on your honeymoon," but it's unclear at this time if the two did actually get married or not.
In July of 2022, Mathew celebrated his partner's birthday with an Instagram tribute.
"Happy Birthday to the most amazing person I know," he wrote on July 22. "You're so smart, talented, funny, caring, loving and all around perfect! Meeting you was the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you to the moon and back. Thanks for being you."
You can stream Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean on Peacock now.