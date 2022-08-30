What Is 'Below Deck Med' Alum Chef Mathew Shea Up to Now?

The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean may be in full swing with a mostly-new set of cast members, but longtime fans of the hit Below Deck spin-off series haven't forgotten about some of the more memorable past stars.

Fans have been able to catch up with deckhand Mzi Dempers and stew-turned-deckhand Courtney Veale because they returned to the show for Season 7, but what are some of the other notable Season 6 stars up to?