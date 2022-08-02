A Familiar Face Will Be Joining the Deck Crew on 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 7
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean.
The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean commenced on July 11, but it's been clear from the start that Captain Sandy Yawn would have to make some serious changes to the Home crew in order to have a smooth charter season.
After struggling to find her footing during the first two charters, Bosun Raygan Tyler's time on the show came to an end when she failed to call the right distance during a docking. As a result, Captain Sandy hit a dolphin, and the guests' safety could have been compromised.
Because the yachting employment agency couldn't replace Raygan with another Bosun, Deckhand Storm Smith got promoted soon after the firing.
Now, a new deckhand will be joining the Home crew on the Aug. 15 episode (which will drop on Peacock on Aug. 8). Though viewers only saw a flash of blonde hair at the end of the fifth episode, rumors have long been circulating online that a Season 6 star will be returning to the show for the Malta-based season.
Who is the new deckhand on Below Deck Med Season 7? Read on for the refresher on Raygan's dismissal, and to learn the speculation about who will be taking over the deckhand responsibilities.
On 'Below Deck Med' Season 7, Raygan Tyler was fired, and Storm Smith was promoted to the Bosun position.
Though Captain Sandy had given Raygan a second chance to hit her stride on the boat, the Essex native wasn't able to get herself organized, or to figure out how to run the deck team.
The longtime Below Deck Med captain noted that the ill-fated docking was the "final straw" for her, and that she had to terminate Raygan's employment.
Shortly after Raygan left the boat, Captain Sandy called Storm in for a chat.
"Obviously, I'm going to need a provisional Bosun. Experience on lines and running the deck is really important..." Captain Sandy said. "I feel like I can trust you, from what I've seen. So, if you're willing, I'd love to offer you that [promotion]."
With Storm moving up from a deckhand position to the Bosun role, there is, officially, an opening on the deck team. But, who will fill it?
Who is the new deckhand on Season 7? Captain Sandy confirmed that a past star is "coming back."
While viewers don't yet have direct confirmation about who the new deckhand will be, we do know that it is someone we have seen on the show before.
In a text conversation with the mystery deckhand, Captain Sandy shared that the new addition is a returner.
"So excited you're coming back," a text from Captain Sandy read on the fifth episode.
Though the deckhand's exact identity hasn't been officially revealed yet, rumors have long been circulating online about who it is.
According to a viral Reddit thread, Courtney Veale, who appeared on Season 6 as a stewardess, was spotted filming with the rest of the Home crew. It appears as if she will be the one who joins the team at the beginning of the sixth episode.
Though Courtney's prior Below Deck Med experience was as a member of the interior team, she wouldn't be the first star on a Below Deck star to switch positions (Izzy Wouters moved from the interior team to the deck on Below Deck Season 8).
If Courtney is joining Home on the deck team, she could be a green(er) deckhand. Since Storm is taking over as the Bosun and Mzi Dempers and Jason Gaskell have some prior deck experience, Courtney could learn the ropes on the exterior of the team as Season 7 progresses.
In addition to being a fan favorite on Lady Michelle, Courtney also made waves on Season 6 for a boatmance.
As fans of Season 6 will remember, Courtney did have a connection to deckhand Mzi during her time on Lady Michelle (though the feelings ended up being stronger on Mzi's side). When the crew members would go out for drinks, their alter egos "Coco" and "Maverick" would come out.
If the rumors surrounding Courtney's presence on Season 7 are true, then fans can expect to see a Maverick/Coco reunion in the very near future. It is, however, important to note that Courtney has not confirmed her participation on Season 7.
New episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream the episodes a week early on Peacock.