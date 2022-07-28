Um, Did Rachel Hargrove Just Quit 'Below Deck'? Her Feud With Austen Kroll, Explained
Uh-oh! There's a possibility that Below Deck star Rachel Hargrove may be leaving the popular Bravo reality series. Why, exactly? Well, it all has to do with a conflict she had with Southern Charm stars Austen Kroll and Shep Rose.
Rachel Hargrove called Austen Kroll a "narcissistic tw-t" on Twitter.
On July 26, 2022, Rachel, seemingly without context, shared an article on Twitter about actor Austen Kroll. "Cheers to the most narcissistic tw-t," she wrote alongside the piece, which highlighted Austen's beer business, Trop Hop.
Fans were a little confused at first as Rachel and Austen star in different reality series and have never been linked to each other before. However, after enough badgering, they were able to get Rachel to spill the tea.
In a now-deleted post, the cooking talent went into the nitty-gritty of what happened. In May 2022, NBCUniversal held its largest upfront to date. It's here where she got to mingle with other actors under the NBC umbrella, such as Austen and his co-star Shep.
And according to Rachel, the men went through her bag at the event.
But that wasn't her only encounter with Austen. The TV personality also claimed to have met him in Florida where he mocked her for not wanting to party. “We were all hanging out,” she wrote in a now-deleted message, per Cheat Sheet. “He didn’t like the fact that I don’t party and was doing his whole thing … being an idiot," she continued.
Rachel Hargrove proceeded to slam Bravo and 'Below Deck' on Twitter.
While airing out her frustrations about Austen, she began to bad-mouth the network for how it handled the situation. Per Cheat Sheet, she shared more now-deleted screenshots of her conversations with Bravo executives. It's unknown what they said exactly, however, as the tweets were removed by Twitter for violating its rules.
But what still remains on her profile is her thoughts on Below Deck and a possible letter of resignation. In one tweet, she wrote, "Ps.... F--k Below Deck."
In another, she asked, "Next should we talk about breaking the 4th wall on the show," which appeared to imply that the series was staged.
Then in her grand finale bombshell of a tweet, she wrote, “I will no longer be associated with organizations I don’t believe in.. #belowdeck #bravocon #wwhl #ANTM. Anyone else wants to piss me off this week? Let’s f---ing go."
Fans interpreted the tweet to mean that she had quit the show; however, it's unclear. Rachel nor Bravo have yet to make an official statement.
The tweet also included the hashtag #ANTM, which stands for America's Next Top Model. Years before she landed on Below Deck, Rachel was scouted for the modeling competition series. But when she went to her audition, she unfortunately didn't make it through.
In earlier July 2022, she tried to poke fun on Twitter at Tyra Banks on Twitter, who Rachel claimed made her a harsh comment about her body. That tweet was also deleted from her page.