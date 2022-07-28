What Is Brett Randle's Job? 'Southern Charm' Fans Are Curious About Madison LeCroy's Man
All eyes are on Brett Randle right now ever since he got engaged to Madison LeCroy. The Southern Charm star isn't shy at all when it comes to sharing her love for Brett with the rest of the world.
Madison and Brett revealed that they were engaged in October 2021 after seven months of dating. Now, people are curious to know more about him and what he does for a living. What is his job? Here's what we know.
What is Brett Randle's job?
Although Brett doesn’t have any known social media pages to hit the follow button on, it's still possible to keep up with him through Madison‘s posts. And one online profile he does appear to have is a LinkedIn page –– and it reveals that he’s an account manager for Nike in California.
His LinkedIn profile doesn’t have any other information about his job history before that, but we know that he was once a basketball player too. According to Ultimate Hoops, his position was as a small forward. He participated in three championships without the course of his athletic career.
Here’s what else 'Southern Charm' fans should know about Brett Randle.
Brett knew he wanted his proposal to Madison to be romantic and elaborate. He went out of his way to ensure that it would be a day to remember by teaming up with her son, Hudson — whom she shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes — to come up with the most brilliant proposal idea.
Madison told Us Weekly in October 2021: “My son and my fiancé, they ended up planning this. When [Brett] asked my son if he could be his stepdad and be part of our lives, my son had one request. That was that he would be part of the proposal. It was so, so sweet.”
Obviously, when Brett finally popped the question, she said yes.
Unfortunately, fans of Southern Charm won't be able to watch Brett in action during any episodes of the show though. During an Instagram live stream on Madison's page, he revealed (per Reality Tea) that spending time in front of reality TV cameras simply wasn’t his thing.
And according to the outlet, Madison also admitted in an Instagram Live that she wouldn’t be inviting any of her Southern Charm co-stars to attend her wedding either, as they only want to invite family.
It’s clear that the couple wants to maintain a sense of privacy when it comes to their big day.
Brett Randle seems totally ready to become a stepfather.
Madison has posted several pictures of herself with Brett and her son on Instagram. In one recent photo, they’re posing in Kauai beneath some rocks. In the caption, she refers to their location as a “man cave" –– and they certainly look like one small happy family.
In another picture posted on the Fourth of July, Madison is spending time on the beach with Brett and her son. In one of the photos from the thread, Brett and Madison's son are hugged up, proving just how close they really are.
Catch new episodes of Southern Charm on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.