What Is Brett Randle's Job? 'Southern Charm' Fans Are Curious About Madison LeCroy's Man

Brett knew he wanted his proposal to Madison to be romantic and elaborate. He went out of his way to ensure that it would be a day to remember by teaming up with her son, Hudson — whom she shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes — to come up with the most brilliant proposal idea.

Madison told Us Weekly in October 2021: “My son and my fiancé, they ended up planning this. When [Brett] asked my son if he could be his stepdad and be part of our lives, my son had one request. That was that he would be part of the proposal. It was so, so sweet.”