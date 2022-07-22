'Below Deck' Star Rachel Hargrove Seems to Have a Bone to Pick With Tyra Banks

Who remembers America's Next Top Model? The reality competition series, which ran for 24 cycles, pitted 14 aspiring models against one another as they competed in various challenges in hopes of winning the competition and claiming the cash prize. At the forefront of the show was actress and supermodel Tyra Banks, who served as both a host and judge on the show.

Tyra, a model since the age of 15, as well as the first Black woman to cover GQ and Sports Illustrated, treated the ladies with tough love. She was never one to sugarcoat things for the sake of others' feelings. And in the past, the former talk show host has been called out for her problematic behavior.