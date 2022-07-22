Peter Park Is From 'FBoy Island' –– Is He a Nice Guy?

In what is essentially Among Us for reality show fans, three women with romantic prospects attempt to discern which of a group of 24 men are "nice guys" seeking a legitimate relationship or titular womanizing "Fboys."

In Season 1 of the series, Peter didn’t last long. When Peter joked to CJ Franco about taking a private nap together, she immediately voted him off. With a question like that, it wouldn't have been difficult for CJ to see what Peter's objective really was.