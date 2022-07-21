The Identities of the FBoys on 'FBoy Island' Season 2 Have Officially Been Revealed (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for FBoy Island Season 2.
The HBO Max original FBoy Island is back for Season 2, and new leads Tamaris Sepulveda, Mia Emani Jones, and Louise Barnard are trying to find romantic connections in a group of FBoys and Nice Guys.
The womanizers of the group, the FBoys, can steal the end prize of $100,000 for themselves, while the Nice Guys are on the show to find love, and to split the money with one of the leading ladies.
While the men pick whether they are going on as good guys or bad boys before the show begins, the ladies don't initially know how each man has identified.
When one of the women decides to send a man home, he must divulge whether he came in as an FBoy, or as a Nice Guy. In the first five episodes, the FBoy reveals of Kyland, Michael D., and Lukasz shocked fans, the other men, and the leads themselves.
While viewers have been guessing about the statuses of the rest of the guys, like Mia's frontrunner, Peter Park, and fellow returner Casey Johnson (who both claimed be reformed FBoys), the men had to tell the truth about whether they FBoys or Nice Guys at the Reveal in the sixth episode.
Once the guys shared how they entered the show, it eliminated some of the guesswork for the three leads. However, Mia, Louise, and Tamaris now have to figure out if they can trust the FBoys they have left, or if they want to make sure they get some of the prize money by picking a Nice Guy.
Who exactly are the FBoys on Season 2? Keep reading to find out what happened during the Reveal.
Who are the FBoys on 'FBoy Island' Season 2?
Prior to the Reveal in the sixth episode, Zach, Lukasz, Nicky P., Nikolay, Michael D., Kyland, Elijah, and Austin all confirmed that they were FBoys when they were sent home (well, to Limbro).
During the Reveal, Tamaris, Louise, and Mia found out which guys were telling the truth the whole time. The results were shocking, to say the least.
Unfortunately, at least three of Mia's remaining four guys came in as FBoys, which really rocked her confidence in her decision-making. Braydon, Kian, and Danny all shared that they were FBoys, and the episode finished before Peter was able to say whether he was a Nice Guy or an FBoy.
Danny's reveal shocked Mia the most, as he had comforted her when she had a medical issue in a previous episode. However, he said that his status was only because he had been hurt and cheated on in the past. He promised Mia that their connection was real and genuine.
Louise had three guys left, and her group featured mixed statuses.
Mercedes was one of the few guys who openly discussed being an FBoy since Day 1. Though Louise was shocked to find out that he was an FBoy, his reveal wasn't a surprising one for viewers.
One of her other final three guys, Nick, also said that he came in as an FBoy.
The rest of the guys on 'FBoy Island' Season 2 identify as "Nice Guys."
Prior to Episode 6, Nice Guys Carlos, Jared, Ilon, Brant, Jeremy, A.C., and Niko were all sent to the Nice Guy Grotto. During the reveal, Tamaris found out that all five of her remaining contestants came on the show as Nice Guys.
The native New Yorker learned that Asanté, JaBriane, Aaron, Tom, and Casey were all there for the right reasons.
Though Austin had claimed that Benedict was an FBoy in disguise on a previous episode, the comedian told Louise that he was, in fact, a Nice Guy during the reveal.
Now that it's all (almost) out in the open, will Louise pick a Nice Guy or an FBoy? Will Mia be able to open up more to one of the FBoys? Can Tamaris find a spark with one of the Nice Guys? You'll have to tune in to find out.
The first six episodes of Fboy Island Season 2 are available to stream on HBO Max now. The next two episodes will drop on July 28, and the final two episodes will air on Aug. 4.