The 'FBoy Island' Season 2 Leads "Worked as a Team" to Identify the FBoys From the Nice Guys (EXCLUSIVE)

Finding love on a reality dating series is never an easy feat, as it's often unclear if contestants are actually "there for the right reasons" or to find fame, but the HBO Max original FBoy Island leans into this idea — which makes for one compelling show.

The series follows three female leads as they date a group of self-proclaimed FBoys (who aren't necessarily looking for relationships) and Nice Guys (who are in it for love).

The women don't initially know how each man has identified, and they must try to figure out who is lying, who is being genuine, and who they actually share a connection with.