Nikki Glaser Is OK With Being Embarrassed on Her New E! Reality Show

After building up her résumé hosting TV shows for Comedy Central and HBO Max, Nikki Glaser is bolstering her net worth with some of that sweet NBCUniversal money as the star of the E! reality series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

The show, which premiered on May 1, follows Nikki as she moves home to St. Louis, Mo. “Unfiltered, relatable, and unapologetically herself, Nikki navigates friends, family, and romance as a homegrown local celebrity,” E! says in a synopsis of the show.