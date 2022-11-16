Who Is Snowstorm on 'The Masked Singer'? People Are Banking on *This* Award-Winning Singer
Cold weather is finally settling in on the East Coast, just in time for The Masked Singer to hit a cold front. Tonight, Snowstorm is competing alongside Avocado and Bride in the popular reality series.
The newest season of The Masked Singer features totally new concepts, including themed nights and double unmaskings for more reveal fun! So far, we've seen reveals for stars like William Shatner, Gloria Gaynor, George Foreman, and Jerry Springer.
Season 8 draws to a close at the end of the month, so there's only so long to go before fans find out who lies behind each mask. But half of the fun of The Masked Singer is trying to guess who the costumed celeb really is before the show gets to reveal them.
To that end, who is Snowstorm on The Masked Singer? There are plenty of clues to work with, and people have some informed guesses already. Here's what we know so far about Snowstorm's identity.
Snowstorm on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
"Comedy Roast Night" marks Snowstorm's first appearance on The Masked Singer. Their costume is pretty fabulous, with an ice creature's head placed upon a snow crystal suit, thigh-high boots, and an enormous snowflake on the back. We don't yet know what they sound like, but we have a surprising number of breadcrumbs leading us to their secret identity. They've even done a rapid-fire "this-or-that" promo to provide some extra details.
Here are the clues we have about their identity so far:
- Snowstorm's Mask-Ray promo reveals a scarf
- They are a dog person
- Snowstorm prefers vacationing in the mountains as opposed to beaches
- They would much rather "work hard" than "play hard"
- Lastly, they prefer small gatherings over big parties
That's certainly more to work with than most other competitors tend to give. In fact, people already have some pretty good guesses as to who Snowstorm will end up being.
Snowstorm on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Snowstorm mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
A Reddit thread for Snowstorm's identity features tons of different guesses. So far, people have strong feelings that Snowstorm is award-winning musician/actress Deborah Cox. She was once a backing vocalist for Celine Dion before kicking off her solo career with songs like "Nobody's Supposed to Be Here" in 1998. She would go on to star in the Broadway musical Aida.
Snowstorm's scarf and their preference for mountain vacationing would also easily lend themselves to Deborah's Canadian background.
Other guesses include former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland, comedian Nikki Glaser, and Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly.
So who is Snowstorm on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...
Snowstorm hasn't been revealed on the show just yet, but keep an eye on Distractify for updates on all Masked Singer reveals.
You can watch new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesday nights on Fox at 8 p.m. EST.