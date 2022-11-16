Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer
Snowstorm on 'The Masked Singer'
Source: Fox

Who Is Snowstorm on 'The Masked Singer'? People Are Banking on *This* Award-Winning Singer

Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga - Author
By

Nov. 16 2022, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Cold weather is finally settling in on the East Coast, just in time for The Masked Singer to hit a cold front. Tonight, Snowstorm is competing alongside Avocado and Bride in the popular reality series.

The newest season of The Masked Singer features totally new concepts, including themed nights and double unmaskings for more reveal fun! So far, we've seen reveals for stars like William Shatner, Gloria Gaynor, George Foreman, and Jerry Springer.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 8 draws to a close at the end of the month, so there's only so long to go before fans find out who lies behind each mask. But half of the fun of The Masked Singer is trying to guess who the costumed celeb really is before the show gets to reveal them.

To that end, who is Snowstorm on The Masked Singer? There are plenty of clues to work with, and people have some informed guesses already. Here's what we know so far about Snowstorm's identity.

Snowstorm performs on 'The Masked Singer'
Source: Fox
Article continues below advertisement

Snowstorm on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

"Comedy Roast Night" marks Snowstorm's first appearance on The Masked Singer. Their costume is pretty fabulous, with an ice creature's head placed upon a snow crystal suit, thigh-high boots, and an enormous snowflake on the back. We don't yet know what they sound like, but we have a surprising number of breadcrumbs leading us to their secret identity. They've even done a rapid-fire "this-or-that" promo to provide some extra details.

Here are the clues we have about their identity so far:

  • Snowstorm's Mask-Ray promo reveals a scarf
  • They are a dog person
  • Snowstorm prefers vacationing in the mountains as opposed to beaches
  • They would much rather "work hard" than "play hard"
  • Lastly, they prefer small gatherings over big parties

That's certainly more to work with than most other competitors tend to give. In fact, people already have some pretty good guesses as to who Snowstorm will end up being.

Article continues below advertisement

Snowstorm on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Snowstorm mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

A Reddit thread for Snowstorm's identity features tons of different guesses. So far, people have strong feelings that Snowstorm is award-winning musician/actress Deborah Cox. She was once a backing vocalist for Celine Dion before kicking off her solo career with songs like "Nobody's Supposed to Be Here" in 1998. She would go on to star in the Broadway musical Aida.

Snowstorm's scarf and their preference for mountain vacationing would also easily lend themselves to Deborah's Canadian background.

Guesses for Snowstorm on 'The Masked Singer
Source: Getty images

Deborah Cox, Kelly Rowland, Kelly Reilly

Article continues below advertisement

Other guesses include former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland, comedian Nikki Glaser, and Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly.

So who is Snowstorm on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...

Snowstorm hasn't been revealed on the show just yet, but keep an eye on Distractify for updates on all Masked Singer reveals.

You can watch new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesday nights on Fox at 8 p.m. EST.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Who Is Bride on 'The Masked Singer?' Viewers Were Surprised to Hear a Male Voice

Looks Like Ken Jeong Is off 'The Masked Singer' for a Bit — Has He Abandoned Ship?

The Lambs on 'The Masked Singer' Will Return Shortly

Latest The Masked Singer News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.