Who Is Bride on 'The Masked Singer?' Viewers Are Convinced It's This Male Star
Over the last few years, Fox’s hit show The Masked Singer has left quite the impression on viewers. The show showcases celebrities and public figures showcasing their vocal talent behind aesthetically pleasing masks and costumes for a panel of judges to try and guess their identity. And since the Season 8 finale is almost upon us, the pressure of guessing the identity of the remaining masks is getting to the judges.
That said, one of the masks that has left judges and some viewers stumped in the Bride. While the Bride has a serpent mask, she has left the world guessing with a veil, wedding dress, jewels, and a raspy voice. So, who is the Bride on The Masked Singer?
Bride on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Clues
Unfortunately, The Masked Singer has yet to provide any clues about the Bride’s identity. However, we do have a few things to work with.
In a sneak peek performance of “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk The Moon, judge Jenny McCarthy immediately pointed out that the singer had a “male voice” and sounds like a “rock star.”
Judge Robin Thicke also called out that the Bride has an accent especially, when they said “hello” during the sneak peek performance.
Bride has a raspy voice
Bride on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Bride mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Although The Masked SInger only provided a snake peek video of Bride’s performance, viewers are convinced they know who is the celebrity behind the mask. Many Reddit users believe that the singer is none other than pro-wrestler and lead of the rock band Fozzy, Chris Jericho. One user believes that the voice is a dead giveaway for the athlete. On the YouTube video, other fans shared that the voice belongs to actor Jack Black.
Other guesses include:
Dee Snider
So, who is Bride on ‘The Masked Singer?’ The answer is…
Bride hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
You can watch new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesday nights on Fox at 8 p.m. EST.