Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer
Bride on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

Who Is Bride on 'The Masked Singer?' Viewers Are Convinced It's This Male Star

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

Nov. 9 2022, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Over the last few years, Fox’s hit show The Masked Singer has left quite the impression on viewers. The show showcases celebrities and public figures showcasing their vocal talent behind aesthetically pleasing masks and costumes for a panel of judges to try and guess their identity. And since the Season 8 finale is almost upon us, the pressure of guessing the identity of the remaining masks is getting to the judges.

Article continues below advertisement

That said, one of the masks that has left judges and some viewers stumped in the Bride. While the Bride has a serpent mask, she has left the world guessing with a veil, wedding dress, jewels, and a raspy voice. So, who is the Bride on The Masked Singer?

Bride on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox
Article continues below advertisement

Bride on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Clues

Unfortunately, The Masked Singer has yet to provide any clues about the Bride’s identity. However, we do have a few things to work with.

  • In a sneak peek performance of “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk The Moon, judge Jenny McCarthy immediately pointed out that the singer had a “male voice” and sounds like a “rock star.”

  • Judge Robin Thicke also called out that the Bride has an accent especially, when they said “hello” during the sneak peek performance.

  • Bride has a raspy voice

Article continues below advertisement

Bride on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Bride mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Although The Masked SInger only provided a snake peek video of Bride’s performance, viewers are convinced they know who is the celebrity behind the mask. Many Reddit users believe that the singer is none other than pro-wrestler and lead of the rock band Fozzy, Chris Jericho. One user believes that the voice is a dead giveaway for the athlete. On the YouTube video, other fans shared that the voice belongs to actor Jack Black.

Chris Jericho, Jack Black, and Steven Tyler
Source: GETTY IMAGES
Article continues below advertisement

Other guesses include:

So, who is Bride on ‘The Masked Singer?’ The answer is…

Bride hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

You can watch new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesday nights on Fox at 8 p.m. EST.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Venus Fly Trap on 'the Masked Singer' Could Be Anyone — Our Best Guesses

Who Are Lambs on ‘The Masked Singer’? Fans Are Split Between These Iconic Girl Groups

Here Are All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 (SPOILERS)

Latest The Masked Singer News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.