Who Is Bride on 'The Masked Singer?' Viewers Are Convinced It's This Male Star

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Bride mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Although The Masked SInger only provided a snake peek video of Bride’s performance, viewers are convinced they know who is the celebrity behind the mask. Many Reddit users believe that the singer is none other than pro-wrestler and lead of the rock band Fozzy, Chris Jericho. One user believes that the voice is a dead giveaway for the athlete. On the YouTube video, other fans shared that the voice belongs to actor Jack Black.