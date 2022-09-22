Here Are All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of The Masked Singer.
Season 8 of The Masked Singer kicked off on Sept. 21, 2022, and with it came 22 new masks. As creative and over-the-top as the costumes are, the identities of the celebrities underneath will remain a mystery until they're eliminated and unmasked. Those following along at home may need a refresher on who has been revealed so far and who is still remaining. The good news is we're keeping a running list of the reveals (and our best guesses in the meantime) for each mystery singer.
Who is Knight on 'The Masked Singer'?
Knight was the very first contestant eliminated during Episode 1 — and he was revealed to be William Shatner!
Who is Hedgehog on 'The Masked Singer'?
On Episode 1, Hedgehog was revealed to be comedian/writer/musician Eric Idle, a former member of the British comedy group Monty Python.
Who is Hummingbird on 'The Masked Singer'?
Hummingbird was eliminated in Episode 1, but in a twist, his identity won't be revealed until Episode 2 on Sept. 28.
We do know that Hummingbird's first clue is a flower. We also know that the rumor mill is convinced the Hummingbird is Tom Brady, although the GOAT has denied taking part in The Masked Singer.
Who is Harp on 'The Masked Singer'?
Harp was part of the first group to perform during Season 8, Episode 1 of The Masked Singer — and she was also the only one out of the four to advance to the semifinals.
A popular early guess for Harp is Amber Riley — which makes sense because her first clue is sheet music, and Amber starred in Glee. (She definitely sounds like Amber, too!)
Who is Avocado on 'The Masked Singer'?
We're not sure who Avocado is at this point, but we are sure of this: their costume is basically the cutest.
Who are Mummies on 'The Masked Singer'?
This trio looks like they're ready to bury the competition. Their first clue is a ka statue — which makes us wonder if, as this Twitter user guessed — they could be Boyz II Men because of their song, "I Will Get There," on The Prince of Egypt soundtrack. Or, maybe it's The Migos because they're a rap (wrap) group?
Who is Bride on 'The Masked Singer'?
We have zero guesses about Bride on The Masked Singer. But we can't wait to hear her sing!
Who is Maize on 'The Masked Singer'
Corn Boy, is that you in there? Jokes aside, Maize's first clue on The Masked Singer is butter. ("It's got the juice.") Some think Maize could be Paula Dean, given her well-known affinity for butter. What do you think?
Who is Pi-rat on 'The Masked Singer'?
Hello, Pi-rat — are you Hugh Jackson, who played Hook? Because that's your first clue: a hook.
Who is the Beetle on 'The Masked Singer'?
Beetle's first clue is a leaf. Maybe it's Michael Keaton, who played the titular character in Beetlejuice?
Who is Scarecrow on 'The Masked Singer'?
Who is Scarecrow? Their first clue is, unsurprisingly, a crow. Could it be Russel Crow or Sheryl Crow? Or Lance Armstrong, who previously dated Sheryl Crow? (Or, maybe it's not that literal.)
Who is Fortune Teller on 'The Masked Singer'?
The first clue for Fortune Teller is an hourglass. What it means, we have no clue. Perhaps it's a reference to the soap opera Days of Our Lives?
Who is Venus Fly Trap on 'The Masked Singer'?
Wouldn't it be amazing if Venus Fly Trap were former Vice President Mike Pence? (Remember the fly that landed on his head during a vice presidential debate?) Actually, it would be better if this contestant were Kenan Thompson, who played the fly on Mike Pence's head in a bit for Saturday Night Live.
Who is Walrus on 'The Masked Singer'?
The first clue for Walrus on The Masked Singer is a fish. Could it be Lance Bass, or Mike Trout under the mask?
Who is Robo-Girl on 'The Masked Singer'?
One of Robo-Girl's first clues is a wrench ... and we've got nothing. Help us figure out who she is!
Who is Mermaid on 'The Masked Singer'?
Would it be too obvious if Mermaid were Halle Bailey? She's playing Ariel in the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid, after all. But with a seashell as her first clue, Mermaid still has us stumped.
Who are Lambs on 'The Masked Singer'?
Although we know Lambs are a trio of singers, there isn't much info about them so far. The first clue is a milk bottle — but we're going to hang tight on our prediction for now.
Who is Milkshake on 'The Masked Singer'?
Could Milkshake on The Masked Singer be none other than Kelis, who sings "My Milkshake" (brings all the boys to the yard)? Or is that a bit too obvious? The first clue is whipped cream, if that sparks any good guesses.
Who is Panther on 'The Masked Singer'?
One of Panther's early clues is a moon — so perhaps they are a famous astronaut or a space scientist?
Who is Sir Bugaboo on 'The Masked Singer'?
One popular early guess about Sir Bugaboo on The Masked Singer is that he could be Bill Nye (the Science Guy) because of his bow tie. Without having heard him sing, we think it's still too early to make an educated guess.
Who is Snowstorm on 'The Masked Singer'?
Snowstorm appears to be a giant, glittering snowflake. Could she be the ice queen herself — Elsa from Frozen, who is voiced by Idina Menzel? Considering one clue is a scarf, maybe it's Taylor Swift? We can't wait to find out!
Who is Gopher on 'The Masked Singer'?
Who could be under Gopher's costume on The Masked Singer? The first clue was a lasso but we honestly have no good guesses at this point — aside from Jason Sudeikis, who stars on Ted Lasso.
Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 8 Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.