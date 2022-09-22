Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer cast
Source: Fox

Here Are All of the Celebs Who Have Been Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 (SPOILERS)

Michelle Stein - Author
By

Sep. 21 2022, Published 8:55 p.m. ET

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of The Masked Singer.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 8 of The Masked Singer kicked off on Sept. 21, 2022, and with it came 22 new masks. As creative and over-the-top as the costumes are, the identities of the celebrities underneath will remain a mystery until they're eliminated and unmasked. Those following along at home may need a refresher on who has been revealed so far and who is still remaining. The good news is we're keeping a running list of the reveals (and our best guesses in the meantime) for each mystery singer.

Keep reading to get the latest updates!

Who is Knight on 'The Masked Singer'?

knight reveal

Knight was the very first contestant eliminated during Episode 1 — and he was revealed to be William Shatner!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Hedgehog on 'The Masked Singer'?

Hedgehog on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

On Episode 1, Hedgehog was revealed to be comedian/writer/musician Eric Idle, a former member of the British comedy group Monty Python.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Hummingbird on 'The Masked Singer'?

Hummingbird The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

Hummingbird was eliminated in Episode 1, but in a twist, his identity won't be revealed until Episode 2 on Sept. 28.

We do know that Hummingbird's first clue is a flower. We also know that the rumor mill is convinced the Hummingbird is Tom Brady, although the GOAT has denied taking part in The Masked Singer.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Harp on 'The Masked Singer'?

Harp on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

Harp was part of the first group to perform during Season 8, Episode 1 of The Masked Singer — and she was also the only one out of the four to advance to the semifinals.

A popular early guess for Harp is Amber Riley — which makes sense because her first clue is sheet music, and Amber starred in Glee. (She definitely sounds like Amber, too!)

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Avocado on 'The Masked Singer'?

Avocado from The Masking Singer
Source: Fox

We're not sure who Avocado is at this point, but we are sure of this: their costume is basically the cutest.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Mummies on 'The Masked Singer'?

Mummies on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

This trio looks like they're ready to bury the competition. Their first clue is a ka statue — which makes us wonder if, as this Twitter user guessed — they could be Boyz II Men because of their song, "I Will Get There," on The Prince of Egypt soundtrack. Or, maybe it's The Migos because they're a rap (wrap) group?

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Bride on 'The Masked Singer'?

Bride on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

We have zero guesses about Bride on The Masked Singer. But we can't wait to hear her sing!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Maize on 'The Masked Singer'

Maize on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

Corn Boy, is that you in there? Jokes aside, Maize's first clue on The Masked Singer is butter. ("It's got the juice.") Some think Maize could be Paula Dean, given her well-known affinity for butter. What do you think?

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Pi-rat on 'The Masked Singer'?

Pi-rat on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

Hello, Pi-rat — are you Hugh Jackson, who played Hook? Because that's your first clue: a hook.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is the Beetle on 'The Masked Singer'?

Beetle on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

Beetle's first clue is a leaf. Maybe it's Michael Keaton, who played the titular character in Beetlejuice?

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Scarecrow on 'The Masked Singer'?

Scarecrow on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

Who is Scarecrow? Their first clue is, unsurprisingly, a crow. Could it be Russel Crow or Sheryl Crow? Or Lance Armstrong, who previously dated Sheryl Crow? (Or, maybe it's not that literal.)

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Fortune Teller on 'The Masked Singer'?

Fortune Teller on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

The first clue for Fortune Teller is an hourglass. What it means, we have no clue. Perhaps it's a reference to the soap opera Days of Our Lives?

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Venus Fly Trap on 'The Masked Singer'?

Venus Fly Trap on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

Wouldn't it be amazing if Venus Fly Trap were former Vice President Mike Pence? (Remember the fly that landed on his head during a vice presidential debate?) Actually, it would be better if this contestant were Kenan Thompson, who played the fly on Mike Pence's head in a bit for Saturday Night Live.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Walrus on 'The Masked Singer'?

Walrus on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

The first clue for Walrus on The Masked Singer is a fish. Could it be Lance Bass, or Mike Trout under the mask?

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Robo-Girl on 'The Masked Singer'?

Robo-Girl on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

One of Robo-Girl's first clues is a wrench ... and we've got nothing. Help us figure out who she is!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Mermaid on 'The Masked Singer'?

Mermaid on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

Would it be too obvious if Mermaid were Halle Bailey? She's playing Ariel in the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid, after all. But with a seashell as her first clue, Mermaid still has us stumped.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Lambs on 'The Masked Singer'?

Lambs on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

Although we know Lambs are a trio of singers, there isn't much info about them so far. The first clue is a milk bottle — but we're going to hang tight on our prediction for now.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Milkshake on 'The Masked Singer'?

Milkshake on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

Could Milkshake on The Masked Singer be none other than Kelis, who sings "My Milkshake" (brings all the boys to the yard)? Or is that a bit too obvious? The first clue is whipped cream, if that sparks any good guesses.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Panther on 'The Masked Singer'?

Panther on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

One of Panther's early clues is a moon — so perhaps they are a famous astronaut or a space scientist?

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Sir Bugaboo on 'The Masked Singer'?

Sir Bugaboo on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

One popular early guess about Sir Bugaboo on The Masked Singer is that he could be Bill Nye (the Science Guy) because of his bow tie. Without having heard him sing, we think it's still too early to make an educated guess.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Snowstorm on 'The Masked Singer'?

Snowstorm on The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

Snowstorm appears to be a giant, glittering snowflake. Could she be the ice queen herself — Elsa from Frozen, who is voiced by Idina Menzel? Considering one clue is a scarf, maybe it's Taylor Swift? We can't wait to find out!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Gopher on 'The Masked Singer'?

Gopher The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

Who could be under Gopher's costume on The Masked Singer? The first clue was a lasso but we honestly have no good guesses at this point — aside from Jason Sudeikis, who stars on Ted Lasso.

Article continues below advertisement

Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 8 Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Season 8 of 'The Masked Singer' Promises to Be "Savage" — What to Know About the New Format

Are You a Diehard Fan of ‘The Masked Singer’? Here’s How You Can Be an Audience MemberHere Are All of the Celebs Who Have Been

Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 (SPOILERS)

Latest The Masked Singer News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.