Who Is Robo Girl on ‘The Masked Singer’? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Robo Girl mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Robo Girl’s voice impressed The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and guest judge Andrew Lloyd Webber. In a teaser for the show’s tribute to the Phantom of the Opera composer, Ken said he believed Robo Girl was Only Murders in the Building star and model Cara Delevingne.