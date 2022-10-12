Who Is Robo Girl on ‘The Masked Singer’? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of The Masked Singer.
The remaining contestants on The Masked Singer keep fans guessing their true identities. Since its Season 8 premiere in September 2022, the series has unmasked multiple celebrities, including William Shatner, Montell Jordan, and the male siblings of the Brady Bunch. However, with a new format that includes sending at least two performers home each week, the competition is more intense than ever.
One of Season 8’s newest contestants, Robo Girl, has stunned The Masked Singer viewers with her style and talent. But who exactly is Robo Girl? Here are the clues we know so far and our best guesses.
Robo Girl on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Clues
Since Robo Girl is a new addition to The Masked Singer, we probably won’t receive her first clue package until after the show airs. But that doesn’t mean fans have to stop guessing!
Robo Girl on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Robo Girl mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
Robo Girl’s voice impressed The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and guest judge Andrew Lloyd Webber. In a teaser for the show’s tribute to the Phantom of the Opera composer, Ken said he believed Robo Girl was Only Murders in the Building star and model Cara Delevingne.
Following Ken’s guess, Nicole Scherzinger and Andrew dismissed the comment, as Andrew yelled, “But she can't sing!"
“Cara Delevingne is lovely,” Andrew added. “But she can't sing as well as this girl, whoever she may be."
Ken clapped back by informing the theatre legend, "You don't know me or Cara Delevingne!" However, with Jenny McCarthy’s advisement, Ken changed his guess from Cara to Selena Gomez
While Ken thinks Robo Girl is a current A-lister, fans think there could be a more seasoned celeb behind the mask. On Reddit and The Masked Singer’s YouTube account, the guesses include the following:
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Lindsay Lohan
So, who is Robo Girl on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Robo Girl hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
Tune in to see more contestants revealed when The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.