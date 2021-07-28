Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Say They Only Bathe Their Kids When They Look Dirty

Ashton Kutcher may have left acting behind, but That '70s Show fans fondly remember how he and his now-wife Mila Kunis starred together on the hit comedy series for eight seasons. The two started dating in 2012, six years after the show ended, and they got married in 2015.

Since the pair have been together for so long, many are curious about their family life. And in July 2021, Mila and Ashton spoke out about some habits they have with their family that sparked all kinds of conversation on Twitter.

Some may not understand or agree with keeping their kids away from social media, and it turns out that Mila and Ashton have other habits for their kids that some people may not agree with either. The two opened up about how often they bathe their kids, and people online have a lot of opinions.

The famous couple have two kids. Their daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, is the oldest and was born in October 2014. Then came their son, Dimitri Portwood, in November 2016. But Ashton and Mila keep a lot of information about their kids private. They have been open about the fact that they want to protect their kids from the negative aspects of social media.

Ashton and Mila spoke out about how they bathe their kids.

On a July 19, 2021, episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Ashton and Mila talked about cleanliness for not only themselves but also their kids. Dax started things off by saying that washing too much strips your skin of some of the natural oils. The couple agreed, and mentioned that they only bathe their kids when they determine it's necessary.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Mila mentioned that she didn't have hot water growing up, so showering wasn't something she did much of. And Ashton mentioned that he only washes "armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever," but he did mention that he puts some water on his face after a workout "to get all the salts out."

When it comes to their kids, the same thing applies. "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns, ever," Mila said about their kids. Ashton added that the kids are only bathed when they look dirty. "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."