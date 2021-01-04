Tanya Roberts Left 'That '70s Show' to Take Care of Her Sick Husband

Even though That '70s Show aired its final episode more than a decade ago in 2006, it's still heralded as one of the most popular sitcoms. Fans were devastated when the show was pulled from Netflix in September 2020, though its legacy lives on.

While many of the actors and actresses from the show moved on to continue their careers after the show's final season, That '70s Show marked the end of Tanya Roberts' acting career.