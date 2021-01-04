Former 'Bond' Girl Tanya Roberts' Death Was Unexpected — and Didn't Happen

Former 'Bond' Girl Tanya Roberts' Death Was Unexpected — and Didn't HappenBy Chrissy Bobic
Most people know Tanya Roberts best for her diverse roles in the James Bond movie A View to a Kill, the original Charlie’s Angels TV show, and That ‘70s Show. So after she collapsed on Dec. 24, 2020, while out walking her dog near her home in Los Angeles, her friends and family gathered in concern. Days later, on Jan. 3, 2021, she died at Cedar-Sinai Hospital and it was a shock to her fan base.
Tanya’s career lasted decades and, although she didn't achieve the household status of some popular '70s "it girls," she was a celebrity in her own right. Tanya’s death was unexpected and left fans wondering if she left behind a husband or kids.
Who was Tanya Roberts' first husband?
Before Tanya’s career even fully took off, she married actor Barry Roberts. The pair remained married for more than 30 years until Barry’s death in 2006.
Tanya once opened up about her marriage in an interview with CharliesAngels.com and shared that she and her longtime husband were "best pals." Sadly, however, Barry lost a four-year-long battle with encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain. Until his 2006 death, he and Tanya had maintained a close relationship within their marriage.
Tanya Roberts' second husband was with her when she collapsed.
According to reports, Tanya’s second husband, Lance O'Brien, was with her when she fell outside while walking her dog on Dec. 24, 2020. He doesn't appear to be in show businesses like Tanya and her first husband were. And although it's not clear when the pair were married, Tanya and Lance were close.
Tanya Roberts' cause of death was unclear at first.
So far, the official report of Tanya’s death involves the actress collapsing outside and being taken to a hospital nearby. Afterward, she died and her official cause of death has not yet been revealed to the public. She wasn't sick with any known underlying condition before her death, which made Tanya’s death even more sudden and unexpected for those around her.
i'm honestly so sad, rip tanya roberts 💔 pic.twitter.com/MQbsJJ4XO9— caro ♡ (@fireaelin) January 4, 2021
"I'm devastated," Tanya’s friend and representative, Mike Pingel, told The Hollywood Reporter. "She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don't think she realized how much she meant to them."
Did Tanya Roberts have kids?
To some, Tanya is best known for her role as Donna’s mom, Midge Pinciotti, on That ‘70s Show. She played the supporting role until 2001 when she left the show suddenly so she could take care of Barry as his health declined.
In real life, Tanya and her husband never had any children. Now, Tanya is survived by her second husband and, though her death was unexpected, she will undoubtedly be celebrated by her friends, family, and fans alike.