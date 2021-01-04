Former 'Bond' Girl Tanya Roberts' Death Was Unexpected — and Didn't Happen

To some, Tanya is best known for her role as Donna’s mom, Midge Pinciotti, on That ‘70s Show. She played the supporting role until 2001 when she left the show suddenly so she could take care of Barry as his health declined.

In real life, Tanya and her husband never had any children. Now, Tanya is survived by her second husband and, though her death was unexpected, she will undoubtedly be celebrated by her friends, family, and fans alike.