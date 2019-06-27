Noah Centineo Steals the Spotlight in the 2019 'Charlie's Angels' Trailer

Everyone's talking about the Charlie's Angels reboot starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska after the release of the film's first trailer. However, there is one actor who stole the spotlight in the three-minute teaser and we're not talking about Elizabeth Banks' Bosley (even though she is badass). Instead, the internet's imaginary boyfriend Noah Centineo got fans buzzing on social media for his first major film role.

"[Noah] idk if I would of went and seen Charlie's Angels before but now that I see you're in it.... I'm all in," one fan tweeted before another added, "Screaming! There is a new Charlie’s Angels with Kristen Stewart and... Noah Centineo." A third chimed in, "Okay. I kid you not, the only reason I’ll watch the new Charlie’s Angels movie is for @noahcent."

So, who does Noah Centineo play in Charlie's Angels? According to IMDB, Noah's character is Langston — or as he's called in the trailer "the handsome nerd." He is the love interest for Ella's character, Jane, who also knows her way around gadgets. Last year, he opened up about starring in the iconic franchise and revealed his favorite part of filming.

"Honestly, just being there and meeting everyone," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "And getting to experience how inviting, supportive, and loving, and welcoming they all are. It was incredible." He also praised Elizabeth Banks, who is the director as well, in case you didn't know, telling Entertainment Tonight, "She's fantastic. She knows exactly what she wants, and she's getting it on Charlie's... And she's very engaged, that's impressive."

Source: Instagram Noah with Jonathan Tucker and Elizabeth Banks.

Noah filmed in Germany and Turkey. According to Noah, 22, the Angels welcomed him in while filming abroad. "We were filming in Germany and Turkey, and as soon as I got there, they're like, 'What's good, man! Want to hang out?' I was like, 'Yeah, for sure!,'" he added. "They're all lovely, deeply talented, dedicated individuals."

However, not everyone is a fan of Noah in Charlie's Angels. There are some haters when it comes to the Perfect Date star's casting in the reboot, which is set to premiere Nov. 15. "Is it too late to replace Noah Centineo with Lana Condor so that she can play the hot nerd who flirts with Ella Balinska... put this Charlie's Angels reboot in RICE until this boy is out of my sight," one unimpressed tweeter wrote. Another added, "I want to see the new Charlie's Angels break Noah Centineo's bones how about that." Ouch.

is it too late to replace noah centineo with lana condor so that she can play the hot nerd who flirts with ella balinska......put this charlie's angels reboot in RICE until this boy is out of my sight pic.twitter.com/qdmNKPxRCk — kimcheez (@gyopochild) June 27, 2019

noah centineo needed to be in charlie's angels bc i'd need a reason to look away so i can clean up my drool and catch my breath — sweets (@withmemyblood) June 27, 2019

watching the new charlie's angels trailer and the girls are all... wow and then noah centineo shows up and uh... i might be getting old or w/e but i just don't see the appeal sry — milkavoy (@allisonargented) June 27, 2019