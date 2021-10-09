A 'That '70s Show' Spinoff Starring Red and Kitty Is Coming to a TV Near You

Over the last decade, period sitcoms have gotten a major makeover thanks to shows like The Goldbergs, Fresh Off the Boat, and most recently, The Wonder Years . It’s safe to say that we could all use a dose of nostalgia implemented into our daily routine, and Netflix’s newest sitcom promises to give viewers exactly that.

That ‘70s Show went off-air in 2006, and more than a decade after fans were forced to goodbye to Fez and the rest of the gang, Netflix announced that the series spinoff, That 90’s Show, is in the works. According to reports, the streaming platform ordered 10 episodes of the series, which will feature some familiar faces. So, who is starring in the spinoff?

Along with the original creators of That ‘70’s show, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, their daughter, Lindsey, also joined the crew as a writer and executive producer. It’s unclear if Topher Grace , Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, or Wilmer Valderrama will return for the reboot in any capacity, but fans sure hope so. Considering Danny Masterson 's multiple rape allegations and ongoing legal trouble, it's unlikely that Hyde will return.

Before That ‘70s show was removed from the platform in September of 2020, the series amassed a massive increase in viewership and became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. That '70s Show was nominated for 16 Primetime Emmy Awards and aired for eight seasons before the series came to an end.

Netflix has yet to disclose explicit details about the spinoff, but it was confirmed that primetime veterans Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman in That ‘90s Show.

Who else from the OG cast will join ‘That ‘90s Show’? Wilmer Valderrama previously teased Fez’s return.

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Topher said that he would only reprise his role in a reboot if the episodes never aired. "I'd do it if no one ever saw it. Just 'cause it would be great to hang out with them for a week or something," Topher explained.

Source: FOX

Article continues below advertisement

On the other hand, Wilmer was totally on board for a That ‘70s Show film. He told Today in late September 2021, "That will be something that we could all connect to get behind some kind of crazy last road trip. Maybe Fez gets deported and they all have to go to Canada to get him or something?"