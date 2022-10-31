Are Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson Still Friends in Real Life? Here's What We Know

CW: sexual assault, rape mention

Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson starred in That '70s Show for several seasons as Michael Kelso and Steven Hyde, respectively. Ashton would end up leaving the series during Season 7 with a guest appearance in the final season, whereas Danny stayed on the show for its entirety.

Despite Ashton's having left the show earlier than most of his co-stars, his character is the last person to be seen on screen before the series ends.