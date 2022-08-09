Ashton Kutcher's Past Habits Could Have Caused His Vasculitis

"Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," he said in the Access Online clip. "You don’t really appreciate it, until it’s gone. Until you go, 'I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.' Lucky to be alive."

Lucky, indeed.