We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
why-did-debra-winger-leave-the-ranch-1580168448999.jpg
Source: Greg Gayne/Netflix

Debra Winger Is Working on a Few Projects Following 'The Ranch'

By

Netflix's original series The Ranch is coming to an end with Season 4 and some fans who've already streamed the final episodes are wondering what happened to Debra Winger and why she left the show.

Debra plays the Bennett family matriarch, Maggie, who divorced her ex-husband Beau and now lives in a trailer behind the bar that she owns in town. 