The Mystery of Who Shot Nick on 'The Ranch' Has Been Solved (SPOILERS)

The first half of The Ranch’s final season ended on a major cliffhanger in September with the supposed death of Mary Roth’s ex-husband Nick. We finally found out who shot the abusive lowlife when Netflix released the second half of Season 4 on Jan. 24 — and the reveal wasn't what we were expecting.

WARNING: The following paragraphs contain spoilers from Part 8 of The Ranch.

Who killed Nick on 'The Ranch'?

Viewers don’t learn until Episode 7 that Mary’s youngest daughter Heather is the one who killed Nick. She comes clean after Luke is mistakenly arrested for the murder. 