Fans Still Want Danny Masterson to Come Back to 'The Ranch' for Its Final Season

In the event that The Ranch producers decided to bring Danny back for filming the second half of the final season, they could technically bring Rooster back from the dead. When he was killed off, it was after his motorcycle was found at the bottom of a cliff after an apparent crash. But Rooster’s body was never recovered, leaving some fans to hold out hope that Danny could come back to The Ranch. Danny’s Instagram post even referred to Rooster as "MIA."

Right now, it doesn’t look like The Ranch will revive Rooster in order to bring Danny back to the show. There are a couple of ways he could come back, but given the reason behind Danny’s firing, Rooster fans might have to come to terms with the fact that he’s gone for good.

The Ranch is now streaming on Netflix.