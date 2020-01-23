We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Fans Still Want Danny Masterson to Come Back to 'The Ranch' for Its Final Season

When Danny Masterson was accused by multiple women of sexual assault, he was effectively fired from The Ranch. With his exit came the untimely death of his character, Rooster. And now that The Ranch is set to officially conclude on Netflix with its final 10 episodes, fans are wondering if he will be back.

Danny was not only one of the show's stars, but he also served as executive producer. Because of the accusations, which did not result in Danny being convicted of any assault, he had to leave ahead of The Ranch's fourth and final season. Part 1 dropped on Netflix in September 2019 and Part 2 will be available for streaming on Jan. 24, marking the show's official end.