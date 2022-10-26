A Timeline of Danny Masterson’s Relationship History

Content Warning: This article mentions allegations of physical abuse, sexual misconduct, and rape.

Long gone are the days of laughing at Steven Hyde from That '70s Show because Danny Masterson, the actor who portrayed him, is being charged with raping three women. All of Masterson's accusers are former Scientologists, who say the church pressured them to stay quiet about their experience.

While the claims were first made public by the victims back in 2017, charges weren't filed until three years later. Now, with the criminal trial finally underway and the victims bravely testifying — some of which were in relationships with Masterson — we're taking a look back at his relationship history.