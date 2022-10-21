Danny Masterson's Wife Reportedly Stands by His Side During Ongoing Rape Trial

"Bijou has been a total rock," the source revealed to the outlet, adding that the Bridge to Nowhere actress "fully supports" Danny and believes that they will "get through this nightmare together and come out stronger."

If you need support, The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-656-4673. You will be connected with a trained staff member in your area. Or visit RAINN.org to chat online with a support specialist at any time.