Which Three Celebs Are Under the Mummy Masks on 'The Masked Singer'?

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who's behind the three Mummies' masks, the correct identities may be spoiled in the guesses below.

So far, our best guess as to who could be under the Mummies' masks is Boyz II Men. For those unaware, the Grammy Award-winning trio recorded a song titled, "I Will Get There" for the soundtrack of the DreamWorks animated film The Prince of Egypt, which is clearly enough reason for fans to assume it's them.