Which Three Celebs Are Under the Mummy Masks on 'The Masked Singer'?
Since the Season 8 premiere of The Masked Singer, fans have been actively working together to discover which celebrities are underneath the innovative masks and over-the-top costumes. Each week, viewers are kept on the edge of their seats as they observe clues and offer their best guesses on who's belting out melodies onstage.
As of late, audiences have been directing their attention to the three-person group known as the Mummies. Many fans believe they already know the identity of the trio, but are they correct? Let's follow the clues and reveal our best guesses.
Mummies on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
Let's face it — there isn't a whole lot that we know about the Mummies leading up to the Oct. 5 episode of The Masked Singer. Here's what we know ahead of their performance:
- The Mummies' "Mask-Ray" promo revealed a "Ka Statue."
- A preview clip hints that the characters might be related.
Mummies on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who's behind the three Mummies' masks, the correct identities may be spoiled in the guesses below.
So far, our best guess as to who could be under the Mummies' masks is Boyz II Men. For those unaware, the Grammy Award-winning trio recorded a song titled, "I Will Get There" for the soundtrack of the DreamWorks animated film The Prince of Egypt, which is clearly enough reason for fans to assume it's them.
Additional guesses include:
- The Jonas Brothers
- Andrew, Joey, and Matthew Lawrence
- Migos
- The New Day
- The Impractical Jokers
So, who are Mummies on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is …
Mummies haven't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.