Pi-Rat, 'The Masked Singer'
Source: FOX

Pi-Rat on 'The Masked Singer' Isn't Afraid of a Challenge — Who Is He?

By

Sep. 28 2022, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Season 8 of The Masked Singer may have changed the format a little, but the competition is still fierce. The show features a panel of judges attempting to unmask celebrities wearing colorful disguises. Season 8 in particular has a brand-new set of rules and fun themed nights.

Currently, the subject of fan scrutiny is the Pi-Rat, whose costume seems to be the amalgamation of a pirate and a rat. Who is the Pi-Rat? Let's discuss the clues and our best guesses so far.

Pi-Rat, 'The Masked Singer'
Source: FOX

Pi-Rat on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

So far, the only clues fans have been given are from promotional materials for the show and a Mask-Ray clip. Hopefully after we see Pi-Rat on the episode, fans will get a few more hints about who he is. So far, this is what we know:

  • Performs "Crocodile Rock" by Elton John
  • Mask-Ray reveals a pirate hook
  • Brief verbal spar with Donny Osmond
Pi-Rat on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Due to a lack of clues, it's hard to guess who could be under the Pi-Rat mask, but that hasn't stopped people from trying. Currently, most of the clues indicate that actor Kelsey Grammer is the Pi-Rat. The hook clue could symbolize his role as Captain Hook in the film Finding Neverland.

Kelsey Grammer, Martin Short, and Jeff Dunham
Source: Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer, Martin Short, and Jeff Dunham

Other popular guesses include:

  • Martin Short
  • Jeff Dunham
  • Johnny Depp
  • Dustin Hoffman

So, who is Pi-Rat on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

Pi-Rat hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

