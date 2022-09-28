Season 8 of The Masked Singer may have changed the format a little, but the competition is still fierce. The show features a panel of judges attempting to unmask celebrities wearing colorful disguises. Season 8 in particular has a brand-new set of rules and fun themed nights.

Currently, the subject of fan scrutiny is the Pi-Rat, whose costume seems to be the amalgamation of a pirate and a rat. Who is the Pi-Rat? Let's discuss the clues and our best guesses so far.